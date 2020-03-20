Portland Daily Grain Report
March 20
May wheat futures trended 1.25 to 4.25 cents per bushel higher compared to Thursday’s noon closes.
Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for March delivery ordinary protein trended five to ten cents per bushel higher compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5 percent protein trended steady to five cents per bushel higher compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period.
Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for 11.5 percent US 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat for March delivery trended mixed, from 1.50 cents lower to 3.50 cents per bushel higher compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for 14 percent US 1 Dark Northern Spring Wheat for March delivery trended 1.25 cents per bushel higher compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for US 2 Yellow Corn delivered full coast in 110 car shuttle trains for March delivery were not available as most exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for US 1 Yellow Soybeans delivered full coast in 110 car shuttle trains for March delivery trended 24.25 cents per bushel higher compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
According to the Portland Merchant’s Exchange, there were 10 grain vessels in Columbia River ports today, with four docked.
All bids in dollars per bushel
US 1 Soft White Wheat - delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Ordinary protein:
Mar: 5.8500-5.9000 up 5.00-10.00
Apr: 5.9000-5.9300 up 10.00-8.00
May: 5.9500-5.9700 up 12.00-7.00
Jun: 5.9500-6.0000 no comp
Jul: 5.9000-5.9500 up 10.00-15.00
Guaranteed maximum 10.5 pct protein:
Mar: 5.8500-6.0000 up 5.00-unch
Apr: 5.9000-6.0200 up 10.00-unch
May: 5.9500-6.0500 up 12.00-unch
Jun: 5.9500-6.0500 up 9.00-unch
Jul: 5.9000-6.0200 up 10.00-unch
US 1 White Club Wheat - delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Ordinary protein:
Mar: 5.8500-7.6500 up 5.00-10.00
Guaranteed maximum 10.5 pct protein:
Mar: 5.8500-7.6500 up 5.00-10.00
US 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat - (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)
Ordinary protein: 5.9400-5.9900 up 3.50-dn 1.50
11 pct protein: 6.1400-6.1900 up 3.50-dn 1.50
11.5 pct protein:
Mar: 6.2400-6.2900 up 3.50-dn 1.50
Apr: 6.2400-6.2900 up 8.50-dn 1.50
May: 6.2400-6.3400 up 3.50
Jun: 6.2250 up 3.00
Jul: 6.0750-6.2750 up 3.00
12 pct protein: 6.2900-6.3400 up 3.50
13 pct protein: 6.3900-6.4400 up 3.50
US 1 Dark Northern Spring Wheat (with a minimum of 300 falling numbers, a maximum of 0.5 part per million vomitoxin, and a maximum of one percent total damage)
13 pct protein: 6.4000-6.6700 up 1.25
14 pct protein:
Mar 6.5600-6.9100 up 1.25
Apr: 6.6100-6.9600 up 1.25-6.25
May: 6.6100-6.9600 up 1.25-6.25
Jun: 6.5975-6.9475 up 1.25-26.25
Jul: 6.6475-6.9475 up 1.25
15 pct protein: 6.6400-7.0300 up 1.25
16 pct protein: 6.7200-7.1500 up 1.25
US 2 Yellow Corn
Shuttle trains-Delivered full coast Pacific Northwest-BN
Mar: NA
Apr: NA
May: NA
Jun: NA
Jul: NA
Aug: NA
US 1 Yellow Soybeans
Shuttle trains-Delivered full coast Pacific Northwest-BN
Mar: 9.4450 up 24.25
Apr: 9.4450 up 23.25
May: 9.4450 up 22.25
Jun: 9.4375-9.4675 up 18.75-21.75
Jul: 9.4675 up 17.75
Aug: 9.4525 up 16.00
US 2 Heavy White Oats ** 3.6300 unch
** Not well tested.
Exporter Bids Portland Rail/Barge Feb 2020
Averages in Dollars per bushel
US 1 Soft White by Unit Trains and Barges: 6.2400
US 1 Hard Red Winter (Ordinary protein): 5.8700
US 1 Hard Red Winter (11.5% protein): 6.1700
US 1 Dark Northern Spring (14% protein): 6.8200
California Weekly Grain Report
March 19
Paid by feed manufacturers and other users, delivered plant or receiving station. All prices are offers for prompt shipment unless otherwise stated. Due to limited availability, prices were not available with the exception of the following categories:
Dollars Per Cwt. Bulk
CORN US No 2 Yellow
FOB: Turlock/Tulare, 8.60 dn .43
Rail: Los Angeles-Chino Valley, 8.74-8.79 dn .38-.33
Truck: Petaluma-Santa Rosa, 9.95-10.00 no comp
Truck: Stockton-Modesto-Oakdale-Turlock, 8.90 dn .43
Truck: Kings-Tulare-Fresno Counties, 8.90 dn .43
SORGHUM US No 2 Yellow (Milo)
Rail: Los Angeles-Chino Valley via BNSF, 8.74-8.79 dn .38-.33