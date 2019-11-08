Portland Daily Grain Report
Nov. 8
Bids as of noon Pacific time; subject to change December wheat futures trended 0.25 of a cent to 3.25 cents per bushel lower compared to Thursday’s noon closes.
Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for November delivery ordinary protein trended steady to five cents per bushel lower compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5 percent protein trended steady compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for 11.5 percent US 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat for November delivery trended 3.25 cents per bushel lower compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for 14 percent protein US 1 Dark Northern Spring Wheat for November delivery trended 0.25 of a cent per bushel lower compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for US 2 Yellow Corn delivered full coast in 110 car shuttle trains for November delivery trended two cents per bushel higher compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for US 1 Yellow Soybeans delivered full coast in 110 car shuttle trains for November delivery trended 5.50 cents per bushel lower compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
According to the Portland Merchant’s Exchange, there were 15 grain vessels in Columbia River ports today, with four docked.
All bids in dollars per bushel
US 1 Soft White Wheat - delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Ordinary protein:
Nov: 5.9500 unch-dn 5.00
Dec: 6.0000 unch-dn 5.00
Jan: 6.0500 unch-dn 3.00
Feb: NA
Mar: NA
Guaranteed maximum 10.5 pct protein:
Nov: 5.9500-6.1000 unch
Dec: 6.0000-6.1500 unch
Jan: 6.0500-6.1800 unch
Feb: 6.0800-6.2100 dn 3.00-unch
Mar: NA
US 1 White Club Wheat - delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Ordinary protein:
Nov: 5.9500-7.7000 dn 5.00-unch
Guaranteed maximum 10.5 pct protein:
Nov: 5.9500-7.7000 dn 5.00-unch
US 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat - (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)
Ordinary protein: 5.5150-5.6150 dn 3.25
11 pct protein: 5.7150-5.8150 dn 3.25
11.5 pct protein:
Nov: 5.8150-5.9150 dn 3.25
Dec: 5.8550-5.9150 dn 3.25
Jan: 5.9550 dn 3.00
Feb: 5.9750-6.0050 dn 3.00
Mar: NA
12 pct protein: 5.8650-5.9650 dn 3.25
13 pct protein: 5.9650-6.0650 dn 3.25
US 1 Dark Northern Spring Wheat (with a minimum of 300 falling numbers, a maximum of 0.5 part per million vomitoxin, and a maximum of one percent total damage)
13 pct protein: 6.3450-6.6450 dn 0.25
14 pct protein:
Nov: 6.5850-6.8850 dn 0.25
Dec: 6.5850-6.9350 dn 0.25
Jan: 6.6500-7.0000 dn 0.25
Feb: 6.6500-7.0500 dn 0.25
Mar: NA
15 pct protein: 6.6350-7.0050 dn 0.25
16 pct protein: 6.6350-7.1250 dn 0.25
US 2 Yellow Corn
Shuttle trains-Delivered full coast Pacific Northwest-BN
Nov: 4.8225-4.9025 up 2.00
Dec: 4.8725-4.8925 up 2.00
Jan: 4.9150-4.9850 up 2.75
Feb: 4.9350-4.9850 up 2.75
Mar: 4.9550-4.9850 up 2.75
Apr: NA
US 1 Yellow Soybeans
Shuttle trains-Delivered full coast Pacific Northwest-BN
Nov: 10.1600-10.2500 dn 5.50
Dec: 10.2100-10.2600 dn 5.50
Jan: 10.2100-10.2600 dn 5.50
Feb: NA
Mar: NA
Apr: 9.8550-10.0250 dn 4.75
US 2 Heavy White Oats: 3.6300 unch. Not well tested.
Exporter Bids Portland Rail/Barge Oct 2019
Averages in Dollars per bushel
US 1 Soft White by Unit Trains and Barges: 5.9900
US 1 Hard Red Winter (Ordinary protein): 5.4600
US 1 Hard Red Winter (11.5% protein): 5.7600
US 1 Dark Northern Spring (14% protein): 6.5800
California Weekly Grain Report
Nov. 7
Paid by feed manufacturers and other users, delivered plant or receiving station. All prices are offers for prompt shipment unless otherwise stated.
Due to limited availability, prices were not available with the exception of the following categories:
Dollars Per Cwt. -Bulk-
BARLEY US No 2 (46-lbs. per bushel)
Truck: Stockton-Modesto-Oakdale-Turlock, 11.25-11.50 no comp
Truck: Colusa County, 11.50 unch
CORN US No 2 Yellow
FOB: Turlock/Tulare, 9.17 dn .31
Rail: Los Angeles-Chino Valley, 9.52 dn .27
Truck: Stockton-Modesto-Oakdale-Turlock, 9.47 dn .32
Truck: Kings-Tulare-Fresno Counties, 9.47 dn .32
SORGHUM US No 2 Yellow (Milo)
Rail: Los Angeles-Chino Valley via BNSF 9.45 dn .26
WHEAT US No 2 or better - Soft White Wheat
(Domestic Values for Flour Milling)
Truck (California Origin): Stockton-Modesto-Oakdale-Turlock 10.75-11.00 no comp
WHEAT US No 2 or better - Hard Red Winter
(Domestic Values for Flour Milling)
Truck (California Origin): Stockton-Modesto-Oakdale-Turlock 11.00-11.25 no comp