Portland Daily Grain Report
Oct. 25
December wheat futures trended mixed from 3.25 cents lower to 3.25 cents per bushel higher compared to Thursday’s noon closes. Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for October delivery ordinary protein trended steady to one cent per bushel lower compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery
Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5 percent protein trended steady compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for 11.5 percent US 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat for October delivery trended 3.25 cents per bushel higher compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for 14 percent protein US 1 Dark Northern Spring Wheat for October delivery trended 3.25 cents per bushel lower compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for US 2 Yellow Corn delivered full coast in 110 car shuttle trains for October delivery were not available as most exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for US 1 Yellow Soybeans delivered full coast in 110 car shuttle trains for October delivery trended eight cents per bushel lower compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
According to the Portland Merchant’s Exchange, there were 15 grain vessels in Columbia River ports today, with four docked.
All bids in dollars per bushel
US 1 Soft White Wheat - delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Ordinary protein:
Oct: 6.0000-6.0500 dn 1.00-unch
Nov: 6.0500-6.0800 up 1.00-unch
Dec: 6.1000-6.1100 up 3.00-unch
Jan: NA
Feb: NA
Guaranteed maximum 10.5 pct protein:
Oct: 6.0000-6.0500 unch
Nov: 6.0500-6.1000 up 1.00-unch
Dec: 6.1000-6.1500 up 3.00-unch
Jan: 6.1300-6.1800 up 3.00-unch
Feb: NA
US 1 White Club Wheat - delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Ordinary protein:
Oct: 6.0000-6.5500 dn 1.00-unch
Guaranteed maximum 10.5 pct protein:
Oct: 6.0000-6.9500 dn 1.00-unch
US 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat - (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)
Ordinary protein: 5.4775-5.5775 up 3.25
11 pct protein: 5.6775-5.7775 up 3.25
11.5 pct protein:
Oct: 5.7775-5.8775 up 3.25
Nov: 5.8275-5.9275 up 3.25
Dec: 5.8675-5.9275 up 3.25
Jan: 5.9075-6.0075 up 3.00
Feb: NA
12 pct protein: 5.8275-5.9275 up 3.25
13 pct protein: 5.9275-6.0275 up 3.25
US 1 Dark Northern Spring Wheat (with a minimum of 300 falling numbers, a maximum of 0.5 part per million vomitoxin, and a maximum of one percent total damage)
13 pct protein: 6.3675-6.5275 dn 3.25
14 pct protein:
Oct: 6.5675-6.7675 dn 3.25
Nov: 6.6075-7.0175 dn 3.25
Dec: 6.6475-7.0675 dn 3.25
Jan: 6.8125-7.1125 dn 2.50
Feb: NA
15 pct protein: 6.5675-6.8875 dn 3.25
16 pct protein: 6.5675-7.0075 dn 3.25
US 2 Yellow Corn
Shuttle trains-Delivered full coast Pacific Northwest-BN
Oct: NA
Nov: 4.8875-4.8975 unch-dn 1.00
Dec: 4.8875-4.9175 unch-up 2.00
Jan: 4.9550-4.9950 dn 0.50-up 2.50
Feb: 5.0050-5.0150 up 2.50-0.50
Mar: 5.0050-5.0350 up 1.50-2.50
US 1 Yellow Soybeans
Shuttle trains-Delivered full coast Pacific Northwest-BN
Oct: 10.1525 dn 8.00
Nov: 10.1025 dn 8.00-13.00
Dec: 10.1650 dn 6.50
Jan: 10.1950 dn 7.50
Feb: NA
Mar: NA
US 2 Heavy White Oats: 3.6300 unch (Not well tested).
Exporter Bids Portland Rail/Barge Sep 2019. Averages in dollars per bushel.
US 1 Soft White by Unit Trains and Barges: 5.8300
US 1 Hard Red Winter (Ordinary protein): 5.1500
US 1 Hard Red Winter (11.5% protein): 5.4500
US 1 Dark Northern Spring (14% protein): 5.9600
California Weekly Grain Report
Oct. 24
Paid by feed manufacturers and other users, delivered plant or receiving station. All prices are offers for prompt shipment unless otherwise stated. Due to limited availability, prices were not available with the exception of the following categories:
Dollars Per Cwt. Bulk
CORN US No 2 Yellow
FOB: Turlock/Tulare, 9.39 dn .18
Rail: Los Angeles-Chino Valley, 9.73 dn .10-.14
Truck: Stockton-Modesto-Oakdale-Turlock, 9.69 dn .18
Truck: Kings-Tulare-Fresno Counties, 9.69 dn .18
SORGHUM US No 2 Yellow (Milo)
Rail: Los Angeles-Chino Valley, 9.66 dn .14