Portland Daily Grain Report
March 13
Bids as of noon. March wheat futures trended mixed, from one cent lower to 6.50 cents per bushel higher compared to Thursday’s noon closes. May wheat futures trended mixed, from 1.25 cents lower to 0.50 cents per bushel higher.
Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for March delivery ordinary protein trended steady compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery. Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5 percent protein trended steady compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for 11.5 percent US 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat for March delivery trended 1.25 cents per bushel lower compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for 14 percent US 1 Dark Northern Spring Wheat for March delivery trended one cent per bushel lower compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for US 2 Yellow Corn delivered full coast in 110 car shuttle trains for March delivery had no recent price comparison available. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for US 1 Yellow Soybeans delivered full coast in 110 car shuttle trains for March delivery trended 10.75 cents per bushel lower compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
According to the Portland Merchant’s Exchange, there were 11 grain vessels in Columbia River ports today, with two docked.
All bids in dollars per bushel
US 1 Soft White Wheat - delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Ordinary protein:
Mar: 5.8500 unch
Apr: 5.8500-5.8800 unch
May: 5.8500-5.9100 unch
Jun: NA
Jul: 5.8000-5.9000 up 5.00-unch
Guaranteed maximum 10.5 pct protein:
Mar: 5.8500-6.0000 unch
Apr: 5.8500-6.0200 unch
May: 5.8500-6.0500 unch
Jun: 5.9400-6.0500 unch
Jul: 5.8000-6.0200 up 5.00-unch
US 1 White Club Wheat - delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Ordinary protein:
Mar: 5.8500-7.6000 unch
Guaranteed maximum 10.5 pct protein:
Mar: 5.8500-7.6000 unch
US 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat - (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)
Ordinary protein: 5.4650-5.6650 dn 1.25
11 pct: protein 5.6650-5.8650 dn 1.25
11.5 pct protein:
Mar: 5.7650-5.9650 dn 1.25
Apr: 5.8150-5.9650 dn 1.25
May: 5.8150-5.9650 dn 1.25
Jun: 5.8850 dn 1.25
Jul: 5.7350-5.9350 dn 1.25
12 pct protein: 5.8150-6.0150 dn 1.25
13 pct protein: 5.9150-6.1150 dn 1.25
US 1 Dark Northern Spring Wheat (with a minimum of 300 falling numbers, a maximum of 0.5 part per million vomitoxin, and a maximum of one percent total damage)
13 pct protein: 6.2700-6.5400 dn 1.00
14 pct protein:
Mar: 6.4300-6.7800 dn 1.00
Apr: 6.4800-6.7800 dn 1.00
May: 6.4800-6.7800 dn 1.00
Jun: 6.4825-6.5825 dn 2.00
Jul: 6.5325-6.8325 dn 2.00
15 pct protein: 6.5100-6.9000 dn 1.00
16 pct protein: 6.5900-7.0200 dn 1.00
US 2 Yellow Corn
Shuttle trains-Delivered full coast Pacific Northwest-BN:
Mar: 4.5575-4.7075 no comp
Apr: NA
May: NA
Jun: NA
Jul: NA
Aug: NA
US 1 Yellow Soybeans:
Shuttle trains-Delivered full coast Pacific Northwest-BN:
Mar: 9.2675 dn 10.75
Apr: 9.2675 dn 10.75
May: 9.2875 dn 10.75
Jun: 9.3400 dn 9.75
Jul: 9.3800 dn 9.75
Aug: 9.3950 dn 8.75
US 2 Heavy White Oats ** 3.6300 unch
** Not well tested.
Exporter Bids Portland Rail/Barge Feb 2020
Averages in Dollars per bushel
US 1 Soft White by Unit Trains and Barges: 6.2400
US 1 Hard Red Winter (Ordinary protein): 5.8700
US 1 Hard Red Winter (11.5% protein): 6.1700
US 1 Dark Northern Spring (14% protein): 6.8200
California Weekly Grain Report
March 12
Paid by feed manufacturers and other users, delivered plant or receiving station. All prices are offers for prompt shipment unless otherwise stated. Due to limited availability, prices were not available with the exception of the following categories:
Dollars Per Cwt. Bulk
BARLEY US No 2 (46-lbs. per bushel)
Rail: Stockton-Modesto-Oakdale-Turlock, 9.75-10.00 no comp
Rail: Kings-Tulare-Fresno Counties, 9.75-10.00 dn .25-unch
CORN US No 2 Yellow
FOB: Turlock/Tulare, 9.03 dn .36
Rail: Los Angeles-Chino Valley, 9.12 dn .29
Truck: Stockton-Modesto-Oakdale-Turlock, 9.33 dn .36
Truck: Kings-Tulare-Fresno Counties, 9.33 dn .36
Truck: Glenn County Sale, 8.70 no comp, Sale Non GMO 9.25 no comp
SORGHUM US No 2 Yellow (Milo)
Rail: Los Angeles-Chino Valley via BNSF, 9.12 dn .29
WHEAT Any Class for Feed
FOB: Kings-Tulare-Fresno Counties NC, 9.00 dn .30