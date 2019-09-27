Portland Daily Grain Report
Sept. 27
December wheat futures trended mixed from 1.75 cents lower to three cents per bushel higher compared to Thursday’s noon closes.
Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for September delivery ordinary protein trended steady to two cents per bushel lower compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery. Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5 percent protein trended steady compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for 11.5 percent US 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat for September delivery trended 0.75 of a cent per bushel lower compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for 14 percent protein US 1 Dark Northern Spring Wheat for September delivery were not available as most exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for US 2 Yellow Corn delivered full coast in 110 car shuttle trains for September delivery were not available as most exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for US 1 Yellow Soybeans delivered full coast in 110 car shuttle trains for September delivery trended 5.50 cents per bushel lower compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
According to the Portland Merchant’s Exchange, there were 15 grain vessels in Columbia River ports today, with three docked.
All bids in dollars per bushel
US 1 Soft White Wheat - delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Ordinary protein:
Sep: 5.8800-5.9000 unch-dn 2.00
Oct: 5.9000 unch
Nov: 5.9200-5.9500 unch
Dec: 5.9400-5.9700 unch
Jan: NA
Guaranteed maximum 10.5 pct protein:
Sep: 5.8800-5.9500 unch
Oct: 5.9000-5.9500 unch
Nov: 5.9200-5.9800 unch
Dec: 5.9400-6.0100 unch
Jan: NA
US 1 White Club Wheat - delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Ordinary protein:
Sep: 5.8800-6.1000 unch-up 18.00
Guaranteed maximum 10.5 pct protein:
Sep: 5.8800-6.1000 unch
US 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat - (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)
Ordinary protein: 5.2750-5.3750 dn 0.75
11 pct protein: 5.4750-5.5750 dn 0.75
11.5 pct protein:
Sep: 5.5750-5.6750 dn 0.75
Oct: 5.5750-5.6750 dn 0.75
Nov: 5.6250-5.7050 dn 0.75
Dec: 5.6250-5.7350 dn 0.75
Jan: NA
12 pct protein: 5.6250-5.7250 dn 0.75
13 pct protein: 5.7250-5.8250 dn 0.75
US 1 Dark Northern Spring Wheat (with a minimum of 300 falling numbers, a maximum of 0.5 part per million vomitoxin, and a maximum of one percent total damage)
13 pct protein: NA
14 pct protein:
Sep: NA
Oct: 6.3700-6.6700 dn 1.75
Nov: 6.4200-6.7200 dn 1.75-up 0.25
Dec: 6.4700-6.7200 dn 1.75
Jan: NA
15 pct protein: NA
16 pct protein: NA
US 2 Yellow Corn
Shuttle trains-Delivered full coast Pacific Northwest-BN
Sep: NA
Oct: 4.6150-4.6650 dn 1.00
Nov: 4.6150-4.6450 dn 1.00
Dec: 4.6350-4.6450 dn 1.00
Jan: 4.7675 dn 1.00
Feb: 4.7675 dn 1.00
US 1 Yellow Soybeans
Shuttle trains-Delivered full coast Pacific Northwest-BN
Sep: 9.4800-9.5000 dn 5.50
Oct: 9.5000-9.5200 dn 5.50
Nov: 9.5200-9.5500 dn 5.50
Dec: 9.5750 dn 5.25
Jan: 9.5950 dn 5.25
Feb: NA
US 2 Heavy White Oats ** 3.6300 unch
** Not well tested.
Exporter Bids Portland Rail/Barge Aug 2019
Averages in Dollars per bushel
US 1 Soft White by Unit Trains and Barges: 5.7500
US 1 Hard Red Winter (Ordinary protein): 4.9900
US 1 Hard Red Winter (11.5% protein): 5.2500
US 1 Dark Northern Spring (14% protein): 5.8100
California Weekly Grain Report
Sept. 27
Paid by feed manufacturers and other users, delivered plant or receiving station. All prices are offers for prompt shipment unless otherwise stated.
**Due to limited availability, prices were not available with the exception of the following categories:**
Dollars Per Cwt. -Bulk-
BARLEY US No 2 (46-lbs. per bushel)
Truck: Stockton-Modesto-Oakdale-Turlock, 11.00
CORN US No 2 Yellow
FOB: Turlock/Tulare, 9.28 unch
Rail: Los Angeles-Chino Valley, 9.33
Truck: Stockton-Modesto-Oakdale-Turlock, 9.58
Truck: Kings-Tulare-Fresno Counties, 9.58
Truck: Glenn County sale OC, 8.45
SORGHUM US No 2 Yellow (Milo)
Rail: Los Angeles-Chino Valley via BNSF, 9.30
WHEAT US No 2 or better - Soft White Wheat
(Domestic Values for Flour Milling)
Truck: Stockton-Modesto-Oakdale-Turlock 11.25
WHEAT US No 2 or better - Hard Red Winter
(Domestic Values for Flour Milling)
Truck: Stockton-Modesto-Oakdale-Turlock 11.50-11.75