Portland Daily Grain Report
Jan. 10
Bids as of noon Pacific time; subject to change.
March wheat futures trended 2.25 to 6.25 cents per bushel higher compared to Thursday’s noon closes.
Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for January delivery ordinary protein trended steady to five cents per bushel higher compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery. Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5 percent protein trended steady compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for 11.5 percent US 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat for January delivery trended 4.50 cents per bushel higher compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for 14 percent US 1 Dark Northern Spring Wheat for January delivery trended 6.25 cents per bushel higher compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for US 2 Yellow Corn delivered full coast in 110 car shuttle trains for January delivery trended 2.50 to 10.50 cents per bushel lower compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for US 1 Yellow Soybeans delivered full coast in 110 car shuttle trains for January delivery trended 2.50 cents per bushel higher compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
According to the Portland Merchant’s Exchange, there were 10 grain vessels in Columbia River ports today, with three docked.
All bids in dollars per bushel
US 1 Soft White Wheat - delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Ordinary protein:
Jan: 6.1000-6.2000 unch
Feb: 6.1700-6.2500 unch
Mar: 6.2000-6.3000 unch
Apr: NA
May: NA
Guaranteed maximum 10.5 pct protein
Jan: 6.1000-6.2500 unch
Feb: 6.1700-6.3000 unch
Mar: 6.2000-6.3000 unch
Apr: 6.2300-6.3000 unch
May: 6.2500-6.3000 unch
US 1 White Club Wheat - delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Ordinary protein:
Jan: 6.2000-7.8700 unch
Guaranteed maximum 10.5 pct protein:
Jan: 6.2000-7.8700 unch
US 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat - (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)
Ordinary protein: 5.9975-6.0975 up 4.50
11 pct protein: 6.1975-6.2975 up 4.50
11.5 pct protein:
Jan: 6.2975-6.3975 up 4.50
Feb: 6.2975-6.3975 up 4.50
Mar: 6.3475-6.4475 up 4.50
Apr: NA
May: NA
12 pct protein: 6.3475-6.4475 up 4.50
13 pct protein: 6.4475-6.5475 up 4.50
US 1 Dark Northern Spring Wheat (with a minimum of 300 falling numbers, a maximum of 0.5 part per million vomitoxin, and a maximum of one percent total damage)
13 pct protein: 6.6925-6.9425 up 6.25
14 pct protein:
Jan: 6.9325-7.1825 up 6.25
Feb: 6.9825-7.1825 up 6.25
Mar: 7.0325-7.1825 up 6.25
Apr: NA
May: NA
15 pct protein: 6.9825-7.3025 up 6.25
16 pct protein: 6.9825-7.4225 up 6.25
US 2 Yellow Corn:
Shuttle trains-Delivered full coast Pacific Northwest-BN
Jan: 4.7575-4.8075 dn 2.50-10.50
Feb: 4.9075-4.9575 up 2.50-4.50
Mar: 4.9575-4.9775 up 4.50
Apr: NA
May: NA
Jun: NA
US 1 Yellow Soybeans
Shuttle trains-Delivered full coast Pacific Northwest-BN
Jan: 10.1800 up 2.50
Feb: 10.2100 up 2.50
Mar: 10.2600 up 2.50
Apr: 10.2900 up 2.50
May: 10.2900 up 2.50
Jun: 10.4100 up 2.75
US 2 Heavy White Oats ** 3.7025 unch
** Not well tested.
Exporter Bids Portland Rail/Barge Dec 2020
Averages in Dollars per bushel
US 1 Soft White by Unit Trains and Barges: 5.9700
US 1 Hard Red Winter (Ordinary protein): 5.7500
US 1 Hard Red Winter (11.5% protein): 6.0500
US 1 Dark Northern Spring (14% protein): 6.7600
California Weekly Grain Report
Jan. 9
Dollars Per Cwt. Bulk
BARLEY US No 2 (46-lbs. per bushel)
Rail: Kings-Tulare-Fresno Counties, 9.75 no comp
Truck: Kings-Tulare-Fresno Counties, 9.85 dn .15
CORN US No 2 Yellow
FOB: Turlock/Tulare, 9.38 up .01
Rail: Los Angeles-Chino Valley, 9.38 dn .06-.11
Truck: Stockton-Modesto-Oakdale-Turlock, 9.68 up .01
Truck: Kings-Tulare-Fresno Counties, 9.68 up .01
SORGHUM US No 2 Yellow (Milo)
Rail: Los Angeles-Chino Valley, 9.31 dn .06-.07
WHEAT Any Class for Feed
FOB: Kings-Tulare-Fresno Counties, 10.00 up .50