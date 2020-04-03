Portland Daily Grain Report
April 10
Bids as of noon.
May wheat futures trended 5.50 to eight cents per bushel higher compared to Thursday’s noon closes.
Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for April delivery ordinary protein trended steady to five cents per bushel lower compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period.
Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery. Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5 percent protein trended steady to five cents per bushel lower compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period.
Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for 11.5 percent US 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat for April delivery trended mixed, from 2.00 cents lower to 8.00 cents per bushel higher compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for 14 percent US 1 Dark Northern Spring Wheat for April delivery trended 0.50 to 5.50 cents per bushel higher compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for US 2 Yellow Corn delivered full coast in 110 car shuttle trains for April delivery trended 2.75 cents per bushel lower compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for US 1 Yellow Soybeans delivered full coast in 110 car shuttle trains for April delivery trended 4.50 cents per bushel lower compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
According to the Portland Merchant’s Exchange, there were 12 grain vessels in Columbia River ports today, with four docked.
All bids in dollars per bushel
US 1 Soft White Wheat - delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Ordinary protein:
Apr: 6.0500-6.1000 up 5.00-unch
May: 6.1000 up 5.00-unch
Jun: 6.1000-6.1500 up 5.00-unch
Jul: 6.0500-6.1200 up 5.00-unch
Aug: NC 5.9500-6.0800 unch
Guaranteed maximum 10.5 pct protein:
Apr: 6.0500-6.2000 up 5.00-unch
May: 6.1000-6.2500 up 5.00-unch
Jun: 6.1000-6.2900 up 5.00-unch
Jul: 6.0500-6.2600 up 5.00-unch
Aug: NC 5.9500-6.2000 unch
US 1 White Club Wheat - delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Ordinary protein:
Apr: 6.0500-7.8500 up 5.00-unch
Guaranteed maximum 10.5 pct protein:
Apr: 6.0500-7.8500 up 5.00-unch
US 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat - (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)
Ordinary protein: 5.8700-6.1200 dn 2.00-up 8.00
11 pct protein: 6.0700-6.3200 dn 2.00-up 8.00
11.5 pct protein:
Apr: 6.1700-6.4200 dn 2.00-up 8.00
May: 6.1700-6.4200 dn 2.00-up 8.00
Jun: 6.1850-6.4350 dn 2.75-up 7.25
Jul: 6.0850-6.4350 up 2.25-7.25
Aug: NC 5.9150-6.2150 up 7.00
12 pct protein: 6.2200-6.4700 dn 2.00-up 8.00
13 pct protein: 6.3200-6.5700 dn 2.00-up 8.00
US 1 Dark Northern Spring Wheat (with a minimum of 300 falling numbers, a maximum of 0.5 part per million vomitoxin, and a maximum of one percent total damage)
13 pct protein: 6.4350-6.7050 up 5.50-0.50
14 pct protein:
Apr: 6.5950-6.9450 up 5.50-0.50
May: 6.5950-6.9450 up 5.50-0.50
Jun: 6.6550-6.9550 up 5.50-0.50
Jul: 6.7050-6.9550 up 5.50-0.50
Aug: NC 6.6900-6.8900 up 5.25-0.25
15 pct protein: 6.6750-7.0650 up 5.50-0.50
16 pct protein: 6.7550-7.1850 up 5.50-0.50
US 2 Yellow Corn
Shuttle trains-Delivered full coast Pacific Northwest-BN
Apr: 4.2575-4.3575 dn 2.75
May: 4.3275-4.4075 dn 2.75
Jun: 4.3375-4.3675 dn 1.75
Jul: NA
Aug: NA
Sep: NA
US 1 Yellow Soybeans
Shuttle trains-Delivered full coast Pacific Northwest-BN
Apr: 9.3925-9.4425 dn 4.50
May: 9.4425 dn 4.50
Jun: 9.4450 dn 4.50
Jul: 9.3950-9.4450 dn 4.50
Aug: 9.4200-9.4700 dn 3.50
Sep: 9.4050-9.4550 dn 2.00
US 2 Heavy White Oats ** 3.6300 unch
** Not well tested.
Exporter Bids Portland Rail/Barge Feb 2020
Averages in Dollars per bushel
US 1 Soft White by Unit Trains and Barges: 6.2400
US 1 Hard Red Winter (Ordinary protein): 5.8700
US 1 Hard Red Winter (11.5% protein): 6.1700
US 1 Dark Northern Spring (14% protein): 6.8200
California Weekly Grain Report
April 2
Paid by feed manufacturers and other users, delivered plant or receiving station. All prices are offers for prompt shipment unless otherwise stated. Due to limited availability, prices were not available with the exception of the following categories:
Dollars Per Cwt. Bulk
BARLEY US No 2 (46-lbs. per bushel)
Truck: Stockton-Modesto-Oakdale-Turlock, 11.25 no comp
Truck: Kings-Tulare-Fresno Counties sale, 9.00 no comp
Truck: Kern County sale, 9.00 no comp
Truck: Colusa County sale, 11.25 unch
CORN US No 2 Yellow
FOB: Turlock/Tulare, 8.21 dn .45
Rail: Los Angeles-Chino Valley, 8.51-8.54 dn .31-.28
Truck: Stockton-Modesto-Oakdale-Turlock, 8.51 dn .45
Truck: Kings-Tulare-Fresno Counties, 8.51 dn .45
Truck: Glenn County sale, 8.00 no comp
SORGHUM US No 2 Yellow (Milo)
Rail: Los Angeles-Chino Valley via BNSF, 9.79 up .44
WHEAT US No 2 or better - Soft White Wheat
(Domestic Values for Flour Milling)
Truck (California Origin): Stockton-Modesto-Oakdale-Turlock 10.50-10.75 no comp
WHEAT US No 2 or better - Hard Red Winter
(Domestic Values for Flour Milling)
Truck (California Origin): Stockton-Modesto-Oakdale-Turlock, 11.50-11.75 no comp
WHEAT Any Class for Feed
FOB: Kings-Tulare-Fresno Counties, 9.50 dn .35
Truck: Stanislaus sale, 10.63 no comp