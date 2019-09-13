Portland Daily Grain Report
Sept. 13
September wheat futures trended mixed, from 2.25 cents lower to 3.50 cents per bushel higher compared to Thursday’s noon closes. December wheat futures trended 0.25 of a cent to 3.75 cents per bushel lower compared to Thursday’s noon closes.
Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for September delivery ordinary protein trended steady compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5 percent protein trended steady compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for 11.5 percent US 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat for September delivery trended 3.75 cents per bushel lower compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for 14 percent protein US 1 Dark Northern Spring Wheat for September delivery trended 1.75 cents per bushel lower compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids.
Bids for US 2 Yellow Corn delivered full coast in 110 car shuttle trains for September delivery trended 1.50 to 2.50 cents per bushel higher compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for US 1 Yellow Soybeans delivered full coast in 110 car shuttle trains for September delivery trended 18.25 cents per bushel higher compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
According to the Portland Merchant’s Exchange, there were 14 grain vessels in Columbia River ports today, with two docked.
All bids in dollars per bushel
US 1 Soft White Wheat - delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Ordinary protein:
Sep: 5.7000-5.8000 unch
Oct: 5.7000-5.8500 unch
Nov: NA
Dec: NA
Jan: NA
Guaranteed maximum 10.5 pct protein:
Sep: 5.7000-5.8000 unch
Oct: 5.7000-5.8500 unch
Nov: 5.7600-5.8700 unch
Dec: 5.7900-5.8900 unch
Jan: NA
US 1 White Club Wheat - delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Ordinary protein:
Sep: 5.7000-5.8000 unch
Guaranteed maximum 10.5 pct protein:
Sep: 5.7000-5.8000 unch
US 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)
Ordinary protein: 4.9975-5.0975 dn 3.75
11 pct protein: 5.1975-5.2975 dn 3.75
11.5 pct protein:
Sep: 5.2975-5.3975 dn 3.75
Oct: 5.2975-5.4475 dn 3.75
Nov: 5.3475-5.4975 dn 3.75
Dec: 5.3975-5.5475 dn 3.75
Jan: NA
12 pct protein: 5.3475-5.4475 dn 3.75
13 pct protein: 5.4475-5.5475 dn 3.75
US 1 Dark Northern Spring Wheat (with a minimum of 300 falling numbers, a maximum of 0.5 part per million vomitoxin, and a maximum of one percent total damage)
13 pct protein: 5.6050-5.6950 dn 1.75
14 pct protein:
Sep: 5.8050-5.8550 dn 1.75
Oct: 5.8050-5.9050 dn 1.75
Nov: 5.9050 dn 1.75
Dec: 5.9050-5.9550 dn 1.75
Jan: NA
15 pct protein: 5.8050-5.9350 dn 1.75
16 pct protein: 5.8050-6.0150 dn 1.75
US 2 Yellow Corn
Shuttle trains-Delivered full coast Pacific Northwest-BN
Sep: 4.5675-4.5875 up 2.50-1.50
Oct: 4.5475-4.5575 up 1.50-2.50
Nov: 4.5675-4.5875 up 1.50
Dec: 4.6175-4.6375 up 1.50
Jan: 4.7450 up 1.75
Feb: 4.7450-4.7650 up 1.75
US 1 Yellow Soybeans
Shuttle trains-Delivered full coast Pacific Northwest-BN
Sep: 9.4375 up 18.25
Oct: 9.4875 up 23.25-21.25
Nov: 9.5375 up 18.25
Dec: 9.6225 up 8.25
Jan: 9.6725 up 8.25
Feb: NA
US 2 Heavy White Oats ** 3.7025 unch
** Not well tested.
Exporter Bids Portland Rail/Barge Aug 2019
Averages in Dollars per bushel
US 1 Soft White by Unit Trains and Barges: 5.7500
US 1 Hard Red Winter (Ordinary protein): 4.9900
US 1 Hard Red Winter (11.5% protein): 5.2500
US 1 Dark Northern Spring (14% protein): 5.8100
California Weekly Grain Report
Sept. 13
Paid by feed manufacturers and other users, delivered plant or receiving station. All prices are offers for prompt shipment unless otherwise stated.
Dollars Per Cwt. -Bulk-
CORN US No 2 Yellow
FOB: Kings-Tulare-Fresno, 7.75
Rail: Los Angeles-Chino Valley, 9.18-9.24
Truck: Stockton-Modesto-Oakdale-Turlock, 9.54
Truck: Kings-Tulare-Fresno Counties, 9.42
SORGHUM US No 2 Yellow (Milo)
Rail: Los Angeles-Chino Valley, 9.13-9.17
WHEAT US Durum Wheat
FOB: Kings-Tulare-Fresno Counties NC, 9.50-9.60
WHEAT Any Class for Feed
FOB: Kings-Tulare-Fresno Counties NC 2020, 9.00-9.10
Truck: Kern County, 9.15