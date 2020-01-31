Portland Daily Grain Report
Jan. 31
Bids as of noon Pacific time; subject to change.
March wheat futures trended 2.75 to 6.75 cents per bushel lower compared to Thursday’s noon closes.
Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for January delivery ordinary protein trended steady compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5 percent protein trended steady compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for 11.5 percent US 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat for January delivery trended 5.50 cents per bushel lower compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for 14 percent US 1 Dark Northern Spring Wheat for January delivery trended 2.75 cents per bushel lower compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for US 2 Yellow Corn delivered full coast in 110 car shuttle trains for January delivery were not available as most exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for US 1 Yellow Soybeans delivered full coast in 110 car shuttle
trains for January delivery trended 3.75 cents per bushel lower compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
According to the Portland Merchant’s Exchange, there were 10 grain vessels in Columbia River ports today, with three docked.
All bids in dollars per bushel
US 1 Soft White Wheat - delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Ordinary protein:
Jan: 6.2000-6.3000 unch
Feb: 6.2000-6.3000 unch
Mar: 6.2500-6.3500 unch
Apr: 6.3000-6.4000 unch
May: NA
Guaranteed maximum 10.5 pct protein:
Jan: 6.1000-6.3000 unch
Feb: 6.3000-6.3200 unch
Mar: 6.2500-6.4200 unch
Apr: 6.3000-6.4600 unch
May: 6.4300-6.4800 unch
US 1 White Club Wheat - delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Ordinary protein:
Jan: 6.2000-8.0500 unch
Guaranteed maximum 10.5 pct protein:
Jan: 6.2000-8.0500 unch
US 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat - (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)
Ordinary protein: 5.8050 dn 5.50
11 pct protein: 6.0050 dn 5.50
11.5: pct protein
Jan: 6.1050 dn 5.50
Feb: 6.0550-6.1050 dn 5.50
Mar: 6.1050-6.1550 dn 5.50
Apr: 6.1250-6.2250 dn 6.00
May: 6.1250-6.1750 dn 6.00
12 pct protein: 6.1550 dn 5.50
13 pct protein: 6.2550 dn 5.50
US 1 Dark Northern Spring Wheat (with a minimum of 300 falling numbers, a maximum of 0.5 part per million vomitoxin, and a maximum of one percent total damage)
13 pct protein: 6.4475-6.7975 dn 2.75
14 pct protein:
Jan: 6.6875-7.0375 dn 2.75
Feb: 6.6875-7.0375 dn 2.75
Mar: 6.7375-7.0375 dn 2.75
Apr: 6.7825-7.1325 dn 2.75
May: 6.7825-6.8325 dn 2.75
15 pct protein: 6.8075-7.1575 dn 2.75
16 pct protein: 6.9275-7.2775 dn 2.75
US 2 Yellow Corn
Shuttle trains-Delivered full coast Pacific Northwest-BN
Jan: NA
Feb: 4.9125-4.9625 up 1.75
Mar: 4.9625 up 1.75
Apr: 4.9650 up 1.75
May: NA
Jun: NA
US 1 Yellow Soybeans
Shuttle trains-Delivered full coast Pacific Northwest-BN
Jan: 9.4750 dn 3.75
Feb: 9.4750 dn 3.75
Mar: 9.4750 dn 3.75
Apr: 9.6175 dn 3.75
May: 9.6175 dn 3.75
Jun: 9.7550 dn 3.75
US 2 Heavy White Oats ** 3.6300 unch
** Not well tested.
Exporter Bids Portland Rail/Barge Dec 2020
Averages in Dollars per bushel
US 1 Soft White by Unit Trains and Barges: 5.9700
US 1 Hard Red Winter (Ordinary protein): 5.7500
US 1 Hard Red Winter (11.5% protein): 6.0500
US 1 Dark Northern Spring (14% protein): 6.7600
California Weekly Grain Report
Jan. 30
Dollars Per Cwt. Bulk
BARLEY US No 2 (46-lbs. per bushel)
Rail: Kings-Tulare-Fresno Counties, 10.00
Truck: Kings-Tulare-Fresno Counties, 10.15-10.25
CORN US No 2 Yellow
FOB: Turlock/Tulare, 9.29 dn .26
Rail: Los Angeles-Chino Valley, 9.26 dn .25
Truck: Stockton-Modesto-Oakdale-Turlock, 9.60 dn .25
Truck: Kings-Tulare-Fresno Counties, 9.60 dn .25
SORGHUM US No 2 Yellow (Milo)
Rail: Los Angeles-Chino Valley via BNSF 9.19 dn .25