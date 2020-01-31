Portland Daily Grain Report

Jan. 31

Bids as of noon Pacific time; subject to change. 

March wheat futures trended 2.75 to 6.75 cents per bushel lower compared to Thursday’s noon closes.

Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for January delivery ordinary protein trended steady compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.

Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5 percent protein trended steady compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.

Bids for 11.5 percent US 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat for January delivery trended 5.50 cents per bushel lower compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.

Bids for 14 percent US 1 Dark Northern Spring Wheat for January delivery trended 2.75 cents per bushel lower compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.

Bids for US 2 Yellow Corn delivered full coast in 110 car shuttle trains for January delivery were not available as most exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.

Bids for US 1 Yellow Soybeans delivered full coast in 110 car shuttle

trains for January delivery trended 3.75 cents per bushel lower compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.

According to the Portland Merchant’s Exchange, there were 10 grain vessels in Columbia River ports today, with three docked.

All bids in dollars per bushel

US 1 Soft White Wheat - delivered by Unit Trains and Barges

Ordinary protein:

Jan: 6.2000-6.3000 unch

Feb: 6.2000-6.3000 unch

Mar: 6.2500-6.3500 unch

Apr: 6.3000-6.4000 unch

May: NA

Guaranteed maximum 10.5 pct protein:

Jan: 6.1000-6.3000 unch

Feb: 6.3000-6.3200 unch

Mar: 6.2500-6.4200 unch

Apr: 6.3000-6.4600 unch

May: 6.4300-6.4800 unch

US 1 White Club Wheat - delivered by Unit Trains and Barges

Ordinary protein:

Jan: 6.2000-8.0500 unch

Guaranteed maximum 10.5 pct protein:

Jan: 6.2000-8.0500 unch

US 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat - (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)

Ordinary protein: 5.8050 dn 5.50

11 pct protein: 6.0050 dn 5.50

11.5: pct protein

Jan: 6.1050 dn 5.50

Feb: 6.0550-6.1050 dn 5.50

Mar: 6.1050-6.1550 dn 5.50

Apr: 6.1250-6.2250 dn 6.00

May: 6.1250-6.1750 dn 6.00

12 pct protein: 6.1550 dn 5.50

13 pct protein: 6.2550 dn 5.50

US 1 Dark Northern Spring Wheat (with a minimum of 300 falling numbers, a maximum of 0.5 part per million vomitoxin, and a maximum of one percent total damage)

13 pct protein: 6.4475-6.7975 dn 2.75

14 pct protein:

Jan: 6.6875-7.0375 dn 2.75

Feb: 6.6875-7.0375 dn 2.75

Mar: 6.7375-7.0375 dn 2.75

Apr: 6.7825-7.1325 dn 2.75

May: 6.7825-6.8325 dn 2.75

15 pct protein: 6.8075-7.1575 dn 2.75

16 pct protein: 6.9275-7.2775 dn 2.75

US 2 Yellow Corn

Shuttle trains-Delivered full coast Pacific Northwest-BN

Jan: NA

Feb: 4.9125-4.9625 up 1.75

Mar: 4.9625 up 1.75

Apr: 4.9650 up 1.75

May: NA

Jun: NA

US 1 Yellow Soybeans

Shuttle trains-Delivered full coast Pacific Northwest-BN

Jan: 9.4750 dn 3.75

Feb: 9.4750 dn 3.75

Mar: 9.4750 dn 3.75

Apr: 9.6175 dn 3.75

May: 9.6175 dn 3.75

Jun: 9.7550 dn 3.75

US 2 Heavy White Oats ** 3.6300 unch

** Not well tested.

Exporter Bids Portland Rail/Barge Dec 2020

Averages in Dollars per bushel

US 1 Soft White by Unit Trains and Barges: 5.9700

US 1 Hard Red Winter (Ordinary protein): 5.7500

US 1 Hard Red Winter (11.5% protein): 6.0500

US 1 Dark Northern Spring (14% protein): 6.7600

California Weekly Grain Report

Jan. 30

Dollars Per Cwt. Bulk

BARLEY US No 2 (46-lbs. per bushel)

Rail: Kings-Tulare-Fresno Counties, 10.00

Truck: Kings-Tulare-Fresno Counties, 10.15-10.25

CORN US No 2 Yellow

FOB: Turlock/Tulare, 9.29 dn .26

Rail: Los Angeles-Chino Valley, 9.26 dn .25

Truck: Stockton-Modesto-Oakdale-Turlock, 9.60 dn .25

Truck: Kings-Tulare-Fresno Counties, 9.60 dn .25

SORGHUM US No 2 Yellow (Milo)

Rail: Los Angeles-Chino Valley via BNSF 9.19 dn .25

Tags

Recommended for you