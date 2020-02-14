Portland Daily Grain Report
Feb. 14
Bids as of noon Pacific time; subject to change.
March wheat futures trended from 0.50 of a cent to 1.50 cents per bushel lower compared to Thursday’s noon closes.
Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for February delivery ordinary protein trended steady to one cent per bushel higher compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery. Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5 percent protein trended steady compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for 11.5 percent US 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat for February delivery trended 0.50 of a cent per bushel lower compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for 14 percent US 1 Dark Northern Spring Wheat for February delivery trended 1.25 cents per bushel lower compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for US 2 Yellow Corn delivered full coast in 110 car shuttle trains for February delivery were not available as most exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for US 1 Yellow Soybeans delivered full coast in 110 car shuttle trains for February delivery trended 4.50 to 7.50 cents per bushel higher compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
According to the Portland Merchant’s Exchange, there were 14 grain vessels in Columbia River ports today, with three docked.
All bids in dollars per bushel:
US 1 Soft White Wheat - delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Ordinary protein:
Feb: 6.2000-6.2300 unch-up 1.00
Mar: 6.2500-6.3000 up 1.00-unch
Apr: 6.2700-6.3300 unch
May: 6.2700-6.3300 unch
Jun: NA
Guaranteed maximum 10.5 pct protein
Feb: 6.2000-6.2500 unch
Mar: 6.2500-6.3000 up 1.00-unch
Apr: 6.2700-6.3300 unch
May: 6.2700-6.3800 unch
Jun: NA
US 1 White Club Wheat - delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Ordinary protein:
Feb: 6.2300-7.9500 up 1.00-unch
Guaranteed maximum 10.5 pct protein:
Feb: 6.2300-7.9500 up 1.00-unch
US 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat - (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)
Ordinary protein: 5.8550-5.9050 dn 0.50
11 pct protein: 6.0550-6.1050 dn 0.50
11.5 pct protein:
Feb: 6.1550-6.2050 dn 0.50
Mar: 6.1550-6.2050 dn 0.50
Apr: 6.1725-6.2225 dn 0.50
May: 6.1725-6.2225 dn 0.50
12 pct protein: 6.2050-6.2550 dn 0.50
13 pct protein: 6.3050-6.3550 dn 0.50
US 1 Dark Northern Spring Wheat (with a minimum of 300 falling numbers, a maximum of 0.5 part per million vomitoxin, and a maximum of one percent total damage)
13 pct protein: 6.4450-6.7150 dn 1.25
14 pct protein:
Feb: 6.6050-6.9550 dn 1.25
Mar: 6.6050-6.9550 dn 1.25
Apr: 6.6550-7.0550 dn 0.75
May: 6.6550-7.1050 dn 0.75
15 pct protein: 6.6850-7.0750 dn 1.25
16 pct protein: 6.7650-7.1950 dn 1.25
US 2 Yellow Corn
Shuttle trains-Delivered full coast Pacific Northwest-BN
Feb: NA
Mar: 4.8775-4.9075 dn 4.75-3.75
Apr: 4.9400-4.9500 dn 0.75-2.75
May: 4.8700-4.9400 dn 2.75-0.75
Jun: NA
US 1 Yellow Soybeans
Shuttle trains-Delivered full coast Pacific Northwest-BN
Feb: 9.7875 up 7.50-4.50
Mar: 9.7875 up 7.50-4.50
Apr: 9.7325 dn 0.75-7.75
May: 9.7325 dn 0.75-7.75
Jun: 9.8550 dn 2.50-7.50
Jul: 9.8550 no comp
US 2 Heavy White Oats ** 3.7025 unch
** Not well tested.
Exporter Bids Portland Rail/Barge Jan 2020
Averages in Dollars per bushel
US 1 Soft White by Unit Trains and Barges: 6.2300
US 1 Hard Red Winter (Ordinary protein): 5.9600
US 1 Hard Red Winter (11.5% protein): 6.2600
US 1 Dark Northern Spring (14% protein): 7.0100
California Weekly Grain Report
Feb. 13
Dollars Per Cwt. Bulk
BARLEY US No 2 (46-lbs. per bushel)
Rail: Kings-Tulare-Fresno Counties, 10.00 unch
CORN US No 2 Yellow
FOB: Turlock/Tulare, 9.33 unch
Rail: Los Angeles-Chino Valley, 9.29-9.33 unch-up .04
Truck: Stockton-Modesto-Oakdale-Turlock, 9.63 unch
Truck: Kings-Tulare-Fresno Counties, 9.63 unch
SORGHUM US No 2 Yellow (Milo)
Rail: Los Angeles-Chino Valley via BNSF, 9.37-9.40 up .01-.04
WHEAT Any Class for Feed
FOB: Kings-Tulare-Fresno Counties NC, 9.60 dn .10