Portland Daily Grain Report
Aug. 23
Bids as of noon. Pacific time; subject to change.
September wheat futures trended mixed, from 1.75 cents lower to 8.00 cents per bushel higher compared to Thursday’s noon closes.
Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for August delivery ordinary protein trended steady compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5 percent protein trended steady compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for 11.5 percent US 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat for August delivery trended 1.75 cents per bushel lower compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for 14 percent protein US 1 Dark Northern Spring Wheat for August delivery trended 0.25 of a cent per bushel higher compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for US 2 Yellow Corn delivered full coast in 110 car shuttle trains for August delivery were not available. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for US 1 Yellow Soybeans delivered full coast in 110 car shuttle trains for August delivery trended 12.25 cents per bushel lower compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
According to the Portland Merchant’s Exchange, there were 15 grain vessels in Columbia River ports today, with five docked All bids in dollars per bushel US 1 Soft White Wheat - delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Ordinary protein:
Aug: 5.5500-5.7500 unch
Sep: 5.8000-5.8300 unch
Oct: 5.8300-5.8500 unch
Nov: 5.8500 unch
Dec: 5.8500-5.8700 unch
Guaranteed maximum 10.5 pct protein
Aug: 5.7500 unch
Sep: 5.8000 unch
Oct: NA
Nov: NA
Dec: NA
US 1 White Club Wheat - delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Ordinary protein
Aug: 5.5500-5.7500 unch
Guaranteed maximum 10.5 pct protein
Aug: 5.7500 unch
US 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat - (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)
Ordinary protein: 4.8150-4.9650 dn 1.75
11 pct protein: 5.0150-5.1150 dn 1.75
11.5 pct protein:
Aug: 5.1150-5.2150 dn 1.75
Sep: 5.2150-5.3650 dn 1.75
Oct: 5.2975-5.3975 up 0.50
Nov: 5.3475-5.4475 up 0.50
Dec: 5.3975-5.4975 up 0.50
12 pct protein: 5.1650-5.2650 dn 1.75
13 pct protein: 5.2650-5.3650 dn 1.75
US 1 Dark Northern Spring Wheat (with a minimum of 300 falling numbers, a maximum of 0.5 part per million vomitoxin, and a maximum of one percent total damage)
13 pct protein: 5.5375-5.5775 up 0.25
14 pct protein:
Aug: 5.7375 up 0.25
Sep: 5.7375-5.7875 up 0.25
Oct: 5.8950 up 1.00
Nov: 5.9250-5.9450 up 1.00
Dec: 5.9450-5.9550 up 1.00
15 pct protein: 5.7375-5.8175 up 0.25
16 pct protein: 5.7375-5.8975 up 0.25
US 2 Yellow Corn
Shuttle trains-Delivered full coast Pacific Northwest-BN
Aug: NA
Sep: 4.4975 dn 3.50
Oct: 4.5075-4.5275 dn 3.25
Nov: 4.5275 dn 3.25
Dec: 4.5275-4.5575 dn 3.25
Jan: 4.7300 dn 3.00
US 1 Yellow Soybeans
Shuttle trains-Delivered full coast Pacific Northwest-BN
Aug: 9.0450-9.0850 dn 12.25
Sep: 8.9850-9.0350 dn 12.25
Oct: 8.9650-8.9850 dn 12.25
Nov: 9.0350-9.0650 dn 12.25
Dec: 9.1925-9.2425 dn 11.25
Jan: 9.2125-9.2825 dn 11.25
US 2 Heavy White Oats ** 3.6300 unch
** Not well tested.
Exporter Bids Portland Rail/Barge Jul 2019
Averages in Dollars per bushel
US 1 Soft White by Unit Trains and Barges: 5.9600
US 1 Hard Red Winter (Ordinary protein): 5.4100
US 1 Hard Red Winter (11.5% protein): 5.6900
US 1 Dark Northern Spring (14% protein): 6.0800
California Weekly Grain Report
Aug. 22
Paid by feed manufacturers and other users, delivered plant or receiving station. All prices are offers for prompt shipment unless otherwise stated.
Dollars Per Cwt. -Bulk-
BARLEY US No 2 (46-lbs. per bushel)
Truck: Colusa County, 11.25 no comp
CORN US No 2 Yellow
FOB: Kings-Tulare-Fresno, 9.04
Rail: Los Angeles-Chino Valley, 9.18
Truck: Stockton-Modesto-Oakdale-Turlock 9.34
Truck: Kings-Tulare-Fresno Counties, 9.34
Truck: Glenn County sale non GMO, 8.70
SORGHUM US No 2 Yellow (Milo)
Rail: Los Angeles-Chino Valley, 8.99