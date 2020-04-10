Portland Daily Grain Report

April 10

Bids as of noon.

May wheat futures trended 2.50 to 14 cents per bushel higher compared to Wednesday’s noon closes.

Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for April delivery ordinary protein trended steady compared to Wednesday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.

Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5 percent protein trended steady compared to Wednesday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.

Bids for 11.5 percent US 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat for April delivery trended 14 cents per bushel higher compared to Wednesday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.

Bids for 14 percent US 1 Dark Northern Spring Wheat for April delivery trended 2.50 cents per bushel higher compared to Wednesday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.

Bids for US 2 Yellow Corn delivered full coast in 110 car shuttle trains for April delivery trended 1.75 to 8.75 cents per bushel higher compared to Wednesday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.

Bids for US 1 Yellow Soybeans delivered full coast in 110 car shuttle trains for April delivery trended nine to 11 cents per bushel higher compared to Wednesday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.

According to the Portland Merchant’s Exchange, there were 10 grain vessels in Columbia River ports today, with five docked.

All bids in dollars per bushel

US 1 Soft White Wheat - delivered by Unit Trains and Barges

Ordinary protein:

Apr: 6.0500-6.1000 unch

May: 6.1000 unch

Jun: 6.1000-6.1500 unch

Jul: 6.0500-6.1200 unch

Aug: NC 6.0000-6.1000 unch

Guaranteed maximum 10.5 pct protein:

Apr: 6.0000-6.1000 unch

May: 6.0400-6.1000 unch

Jun: 6.1000-6.1500 unch

Jul: 6.0500-6.1200 unch

Aug: NC 6.0000-6.1000 unch

US 1 White Club Wheat - delivered by Unit Trains and Barges

Ordinary protein:

Apr: 6.0500-7.8500 unch

Guaranteed maximum 10.5 pct protein:

Apr: 6.0500-7.8500 unch

US 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat - (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)

Ordinary protein: 6.0200-6.3200 up 14.00

11 pct protein: 6.2200-6.5200 up 14.00

11.5 pct protein:

Apr: 6.3200-6.6200 up 14.00

May: 6.3200-6.6200 up 14.00

Jun: 6.2900-6.6400 up 13.75

Jul: 6.1900-6.6400 up 13.75

Aug: NC 6.1075-6.4075 up 13.75

12 pct protein: 6.3700-6.6700 up 14.00

13 pct protein: 6.4700-6.7700 up 14.00

US 1 Dark Northern Spring Wheat (with a minimum of 300 falling numbers, a maximum of 0.5 part per million vomitoxin, and a maximum of one percent total damage)

13 pct protein: 6.5150-6.7850 up 2.50

14 pct protein:

Apr: 6.6750-7.0250 up 2.50

May: 6.6750-7.0250 up 2.50

Jun: 6.7400-7.0400 up 3.50

Jul: 6.7900-7.0400 up 3.50

Aug: NC 6.7800-6.9800 up 4.25

15 pct protein: 6.7550-7.1450 up 2.50

16 pct protein: 6.8350-7.2650 up 2.50

US 2 Yellow Corn

Shuttle trains-Delivered full coast Pacific Northwest-BN

Apr: 4.2675-4.4375 up 1.75-8.75

May: 4.3375-4.4175 up 1.75

Jun: 4.3375-4.3975 up 1.25-4.25

Jul: NA

Aug: NA

Sep NA

US 1 Yellow Soybeans

Shuttle trains-Delivered full coast Pacific Northwest-BN

Apr: 9.4850-9.5350 up 9.00-11.00

May: 9.5350 up 14.00-9.00

Jun: 9.5600 up 9.25

Jul: 9.5100-9.5600 up 4.25-9.25

Aug: 9.5350-9.5850 up 4.00-9.00

Sep: 9.5225-9.5725 up 3.00-8.00

US 2 Heavy White Oats: 3.6300 unch

** Not well tested.

Exporter Bids Portland Rail/Barge Mar 2020

Averages in Dollars per bushel

US 1 Soft White by Unit Trains and Barges: 5.9800

US 1 Hard Red Winter (Ordinary protein): 5.8700

US 1 Hard Red Winter (11.5% protein): 6.1700

US 1 Dark Northern Spring (14% protein): 6.7500

California Weekly Grain Report

April 9

Paid by feed manufacturers and other users, delivered plant or receiving station. All prices are offers for prompt shipment unless otherwise stated. Due to limited availability, prices were not available with the exception of the following categories:

Dollars Per Cwt. Bulk

BARLEY US No 2 (46-lbs. per bushel)

Truck: Stockton-Modesto-Oakdale-Turlock, 12.25 up 1.00

Truck: Kings-Tulare-Fresno Counties, 9.00 no comp

Truck: Kern County, 9.00 no comp

CORN US No 2 Yellow

FOB: Turlock/Tulare, 8.19 dn .02

Rail: Los Angeles-Chino Valley, 8.46-8.51 dn .05-.03

Truck: Stockton-Modesto-Oakdale-Turlock, 8.50 dn .01

Truck: Kings-Tulare-Fresno Counties, 8.50 dn .01

SORGHUM US No 2 Yellow (Milo)

Rail: Los Angeles-Chino Valley via BNSF, 9.71-9.76 dn .08-.03

WHEAT US No 2 or better - Soft White Wheat

(Domestic Values for Flour Milling)

Truck (California Origin): Stockton-Modesto-Oakdale-Turlock, 10.75 up .25-unch

WHEAT US No 2 or better - Hard Red Winter

Truck (California Origin): Stockton-Modesto-Oakdale-Turlock 11.25 dn .25-.50

WHEAT Any Class for Feed

FOB: Kings-Tulare-Fresno Counties, 9.85 up .35

Truck: Stockton-Modesto-Oakdale-Turlock sale, 11.00 no comp

Tags

Recommended for you