Portland Daily Grain Report
April 10
Bids as of noon.
May wheat futures trended 2.50 to 14 cents per bushel higher compared to Wednesday’s noon closes.
Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for April delivery ordinary protein trended steady compared to Wednesday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5 percent protein trended steady compared to Wednesday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for 11.5 percent US 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat for April delivery trended 14 cents per bushel higher compared to Wednesday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for 14 percent US 1 Dark Northern Spring Wheat for April delivery trended 2.50 cents per bushel higher compared to Wednesday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for US 2 Yellow Corn delivered full coast in 110 car shuttle trains for April delivery trended 1.75 to 8.75 cents per bushel higher compared to Wednesday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for US 1 Yellow Soybeans delivered full coast in 110 car shuttle trains for April delivery trended nine to 11 cents per bushel higher compared to Wednesday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
According to the Portland Merchant’s Exchange, there were 10 grain vessels in Columbia River ports today, with five docked.
All bids in dollars per bushel
US 1 Soft White Wheat - delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Ordinary protein:
Apr: 6.0500-6.1000 unch
May: 6.1000 unch
Jun: 6.1000-6.1500 unch
Jul: 6.0500-6.1200 unch
Aug: NC 6.0000-6.1000 unch
Guaranteed maximum 10.5 pct protein:
Apr: 6.0000-6.1000 unch
May: 6.0400-6.1000 unch
Jun: 6.1000-6.1500 unch
Jul: 6.0500-6.1200 unch
Aug: NC 6.0000-6.1000 unch
US 1 White Club Wheat - delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Ordinary protein:
Apr: 6.0500-7.8500 unch
Guaranteed maximum 10.5 pct protein:
Apr: 6.0500-7.8500 unch
US 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat - (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)
Ordinary protein: 6.0200-6.3200 up 14.00
11 pct protein: 6.2200-6.5200 up 14.00
11.5 pct protein:
Apr: 6.3200-6.6200 up 14.00
May: 6.3200-6.6200 up 14.00
Jun: 6.2900-6.6400 up 13.75
Jul: 6.1900-6.6400 up 13.75
Aug: NC 6.1075-6.4075 up 13.75
12 pct protein: 6.3700-6.6700 up 14.00
13 pct protein: 6.4700-6.7700 up 14.00
US 1 Dark Northern Spring Wheat (with a minimum of 300 falling numbers, a maximum of 0.5 part per million vomitoxin, and a maximum of one percent total damage)
13 pct protein: 6.5150-6.7850 up 2.50
14 pct protein:
Apr: 6.6750-7.0250 up 2.50
May: 6.6750-7.0250 up 2.50
Jun: 6.7400-7.0400 up 3.50
Jul: 6.7900-7.0400 up 3.50
Aug: NC 6.7800-6.9800 up 4.25
15 pct protein: 6.7550-7.1450 up 2.50
16 pct protein: 6.8350-7.2650 up 2.50
US 2 Yellow Corn
Shuttle trains-Delivered full coast Pacific Northwest-BN
Apr: 4.2675-4.4375 up 1.75-8.75
May: 4.3375-4.4175 up 1.75
Jun: 4.3375-4.3975 up 1.25-4.25
Jul: NA
Aug: NA
Sep NA
US 1 Yellow Soybeans
Shuttle trains-Delivered full coast Pacific Northwest-BN
Apr: 9.4850-9.5350 up 9.00-11.00
May: 9.5350 up 14.00-9.00
Jun: 9.5600 up 9.25
Jul: 9.5100-9.5600 up 4.25-9.25
Aug: 9.5350-9.5850 up 4.00-9.00
Sep: 9.5225-9.5725 up 3.00-8.00
US 2 Heavy White Oats: 3.6300 unch
** Not well tested.
Exporter Bids Portland Rail/Barge Mar 2020
Averages in Dollars per bushel
US 1 Soft White by Unit Trains and Barges: 5.9800
US 1 Hard Red Winter (Ordinary protein): 5.8700
US 1 Hard Red Winter (11.5% protein): 6.1700
US 1 Dark Northern Spring (14% protein): 6.7500
California Weekly Grain Report
April 9
Paid by feed manufacturers and other users, delivered plant or receiving station. All prices are offers for prompt shipment unless otherwise stated. Due to limited availability, prices were not available with the exception of the following categories:
Dollars Per Cwt. Bulk
BARLEY US No 2 (46-lbs. per bushel)
Truck: Stockton-Modesto-Oakdale-Turlock, 12.25 up 1.00
Truck: Kings-Tulare-Fresno Counties, 9.00 no comp
Truck: Kern County, 9.00 no comp
CORN US No 2 Yellow
FOB: Turlock/Tulare, 8.19 dn .02
Rail: Los Angeles-Chino Valley, 8.46-8.51 dn .05-.03
Truck: Stockton-Modesto-Oakdale-Turlock, 8.50 dn .01
Truck: Kings-Tulare-Fresno Counties, 8.50 dn .01
SORGHUM US No 2 Yellow (Milo)
Rail: Los Angeles-Chino Valley via BNSF, 9.71-9.76 dn .08-.03
WHEAT US No 2 or better - Soft White Wheat
(Domestic Values for Flour Milling)
Truck (California Origin): Stockton-Modesto-Oakdale-Turlock, 10.75 up .25-unch
WHEAT US No 2 or better - Hard Red Winter
Truck (California Origin): Stockton-Modesto-Oakdale-Turlock 11.25 dn .25-.50
WHEAT Any Class for Feed
FOB: Kings-Tulare-Fresno Counties, 9.85 up .35
Truck: Stockton-Modesto-Oakdale-Turlock sale, 11.00 no comp