Portland Daily Grain Report
Dec. 13
Bids as of 12:00 p.m. Pacific time; subject to change.
March wheat futures trended steady to 2.75 cents per bushel higher compared to Thursday’s noon closes.
Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for December delivery ordinary protein trended steady compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery. Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5 percent protein trended steady compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for 11.5 percent US 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat for December delivery trended steady compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for 14 2.75 cents per bushel higher compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for US 2 Yellow Corn delivered full coast in 110 car shuttle trains for December delivery were not available as most exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for US 1 Yellow Soybeans delivered full coast in 110 car shuttle trains for December delivery trended 10.25 cents per bushel higher compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
According to the Portland Merchant’s Exchange, there were 13 grain vessels in Columbia River ports today, with five docked.
All bids in dollars per bushel
US 1 Soft White Wheat - delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Ordinary protein:
Dec: 5.9000-5.9700 unch
Jan: 6.0000 unch
Feb: 6.0300 unch
Mar: 6.0600 unch
Apr: NA
Guaranteed maximum 10.5 pct protein:
Dec: 5.9000-5.9700 unch
Jan: 5.9200-6.0000 unch
Feb: 6.0000-6.0300 unch
Mar: 6.0600 unch
Apr: NA
US 1 White Club Wheat - delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Ordinary protein:
Dec: 5.9700-6.4000 unch
Guaranteed maximum 10.5 pct protein:
Dec: 5.9700-7.6500 dn 3.00-unch
US 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat - (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)
Ordinary protein: 5.5775-5.8275 unch
11 pct protein: 5.7775-6.0275 unch
11.5 pct protein:
Dec: 5.8775-6.1275 unch
Jan: 5.9275-6.1275 unch
Feb: 5.9775-6.1975 unch
Mar: NA
Apr: NA
12 pct protein: 5.9275-6.1775 unch
13 pct protein: 6.0275-6.2775 unch
US 1 Dark Northern Spring Wheat (with a minimum of 300 falling numbers, a maximum of 0.5 part per million vomitoxin, and a maximum of one percent total damage)
13 pct protein: 6.3575-6.7675 up 2.75
14 pct protein:
Dec: 6.5575-7.0075 up 2.75
Jan: 6.5875-7.0075 up 2.75
Feb: 6.6175-7.0075 up 2.75
Mar: NA
Apr: NA
15 pct protein: 6.5575-7.1275 up 2.75
16 pct protein: 6.5575-7.2475 up 2.75
US 2 Yellow Corn
Shuttle trains-Delivered full coast Pacific Northwest-BN
Dec: NA
Jan: 4.7100-4.8900 dn 14.75-up 1.25
Feb: 4.8700-4.8900 up 1.25-dn 2.75
Mar: 4.8900 up 3.25-dn 4.75
Apr: NA
May: NA
US 1 Yellow Soybeans
Shuttle trains-Delivered full coast Pacific Northwest-BN
Dec: 9.8850 up 10.25
Jan: 9.9350-9.9550 up 8.25-10.25
Feb: 9.9950 up 27.00
Mar: 9.9950 up 24.00
Apr: 9.9425 up 23.25
May: 9.9425 up 23.25
US 2 Heavy White Oats: 3.7025 unch, not well tested
Exporter Bids Portland Rail/Barge Nov 2019
Averages in Dollars per bushel
US 1 Soft White by Unit Trains and Barges: 5.9700
US 1 Hard Red Winter (Ordinary protein): 5.6200
US 1 Hard Red Winter (11.5% protein): 5.9200
US 1 Dark Northern Spring (14% protein) 6.6700
California Weekly Grain Report
Dec. 12
Paid by feed manufacturers and other users, delivered plant or receiving station. All prices are offers for prompt shipment unless otherwise stated. Due to limited availability, prices were not available with the exception of the following categories.
Dollars Per Cwt. -Bulk-
BARLEY US No 2 (46-lbs. per bushel)
Truck: Stockton-Modesto-Oakdale-Turlock, 12.00 no comp
CORN US No 2 Yellow
FOB: Turlock/Tulare, 9.28 dn .02
Rail: Los Angeles-Chino Valley, 9.33 up .01
Truck: Stockton-Modesto-Oakdale-Turlock, 9.58 dn .02
Truck: Kings-Tulare-Fresno Counties, 9.58 dn .02
Truck: Glenn County 8.50-9.05 no comp
SORGHUM US No 2 Yellow (Milo)
Rail: Los Angeles-Chino Valley via BNSF, 9.25 up .02
WHEAT US Durum Wheat
FOB: Imperial County, NA
FOB: Kings-Tulare-Fresno Counties, 10.00-10.10 no comp
WHEAT Any Class for Feed
FOB: Kings-Tulare-Fresno Counties, 9.50 no comp