Daily California Eggs
July 9
Benchmark prices are unchanged. Asking prices for next week are 9 cents higher for Jumbo, Extra Large, and Large and unchanged for Medium and Small. The undertone is higher. Demand ranges moderate to good, mostly fairly good to good. Supplies are light to moderate. Offerings are light to instances moderate. Market activity is moderate to active. Small benchmark price 88 cents.
CALIFORNIA:
Shell egg marketer’s benchmark price for negotiated egg sales of USDA Grade AA and Grade AA in cartons, cents per dozen. This price does not reflect discounts or other contract terms.
Jumbo 181 Extra Large 146
Large 138 Medium 108
Southern California:
Prices to retailers, sales to volume buyers, USDA Grade AA white eggs in cartoons, delivered store door, cents per dozen.
Jumbo 173-187 Extra Large 134-145
Large 125-136 Medium 94-109