Daily California Eggs
April 2
Benchmark prices are unchanged. Asking prices for next week are 17 cents lower for Jumbo, 22 cents lower for Extra Large and Large and 12 cents lower for Medium and Small. Trade sentiment is lower for Extra Large and Large and steady to lower for Jumbo and Medium. Cartoned egg sales are mostly light. Food service demand is fairly good to good. Warehouse buyers are purchasing cautiously and bidding lower for additional shell egg needs. Offerings and supplies are moderate to fully adequate. Market activity is slow. Small benchmark price $1.26.
CALIFORNIA:
Shell egg marketer’s benchmark price for negotiated egg sales of USDA Grade AA and Grade AA in cartons, cents per dozen. This price does not reflect discounts or other contract terms.
Jumbo 199 Extra Large 191
Large 185 Medium 146
Southern California:
Prices to retailers, sales to volume buyers, USDA Grade AA white eggs in cartoons, delivered store door, cents per dozen.
Jumbo 191-205 Extra Large 179-190
Large 172-183 Medium 132-147