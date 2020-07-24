Daily California Eggs
July 24
Benchmark prices are steady. Asking prices for next week are 3 cents lower for Jumbo, 10 cents lower for Extra Large, 9 cents lower for Large and 7 cents lower for Medium and Small. The undertone is unsettled. Demand is light to moderate into all channels. Offerings continue moderate to mostly heavy. Supplies are balanced for needs in most instances. Market activity is slow. Small benchmark price 82 cents.
CALIFORNIA:
Shell egg marketer’s benchmark price for negotiated egg sales of USDA Grade AA and Grade AA in cartons, cents per dozen. This price does not reflect discounts or other contract terms.
Jumbo 160 Extra Large 157
Large 148 Medium 102
Southern California:
Prices to retailers, sales to volume buyers, USDA Grade AA white eggs in cartoons, delivered store door, cents per dozen.
Jumbo 152-166 Extra Large 144-151
Large 133-142 Medium 88-103