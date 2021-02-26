Daily California Eggs
Feb. 26
Benchmark prices are unchanged. Asking prices for next week are unchanged on all sizes. Trade sentiment is steady. Cartoned egg sales are moderate to fairly good. Foodservice demand ranges moderate to good. Warehouse buying interest is usually hand-to-mouth. Offerings are light to moderate. Supplies are mostly light. Market activity is slow to moderate. Small benchmark price $1.07.
CALIFORNIA:
Shell egg marketer’s benchmark price for negotiated egg sales of USDA Grade AA and Grade AA in cartons, cents per dozen. This price does not reflect discounts or other contract terms.
Jumbo 191 Extra Large 173
Large 168 Medium 127
Southern California:
Prices to retailers, sales to volume buyers, USDA Grade AA white eggs in cartoons, delivered store door, cents per dozen.
Jumbo 183-197 Extra Large 161-172
Large 155-166 Medium 113-128