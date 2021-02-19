Daily California Eggs
Feb. 19
Benchmark prices are unchanged. Asking prices for next week are 2 cents lower for Jumbo, Extra Large and Large and 1 cent lower for Medium and Small. Trade sentiment is steady. Retail demand ranges moderate to good. Foodservice movement is mostly moderate and improved from just a few weeks ago. Offerings are light to moderate while supplies are reported as mostly light. Weather in areas outside California has delayed shipments and rerouted loads that were destined for that area as many buyers in weather-affected areas bid higher prices for shell eggs at this time. Market activity is moderate to active. Small benchmark price $1.08.
CALIFORNIA:
Shell egg marketer’s benchmark price for negotiated egg sales of USDA Grade AA and Grade AA in cartons, cents per dozen. This price does not reflect discounts or other contract terms.
Jumbo 193 Extra Large 175
Large 170 Medium 128
Southern California:
Prices to retailers, sales to volume buyers, USDA Grade AA white eggs in cartoons, delivered store door, cents per dozen.
Jumbo 185-199 Extra Large 163-174
Large 157-168 Medium 114-129