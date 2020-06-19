Daily California Eggs
June 19
Benchmark prices are steady. Asking prices for next week are unchanged for Jumbo, Extra Large, and Large and 10 cents lower for Medium and Small. Demand into all channels is light to moderate. Offerings are light to mostly moderate. Supplies are light to moderate. Market activity is slow to moderate. Small benchmark price 93 cents.
CALIFORNIA:
Shell egg marketer’s benchmark price for negotiated egg sales of USDA Grade AA and Grade AA in cartons, cents per dozen. This price does not reflect discounts or other contract terms.
Jumbo 170 Extra Large 140
Large 132 Medium 113
Southern California:
Prices to retailers, sales to volume buyers, USDA Grade AA white eggs in cartoons, delivered store door, cents per dozen.
Jumbo 162-174 Extra Large 127-134
Large 117-126 Medium 99-114