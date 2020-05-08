Daily California Eggs
May 8
Benchmark prices are steady. Asking prices for next week are 2 cents lower for Jumbo, Extra Large and Large and 3 cents higher for Medium and Small. Trade sentiment is lower. Cartoned egg sales are moderate to fairly good. Loose egg movement is light to moderate. Offerings are heavy. Supplies are moderate to heavy. Market activity is slow. Small benchmark price $1.12.
CALIFORNIA:
Shell egg marketer’s benchmark price for negotiated egg sales of USDA Grade AA and Grade AA in cartons, cents per dozen. This price does not reflect discounts or other contract terms.
Jumbo 175 Extra Large 168
Large 163 Medium 132
Southern California:
Prices to retailers, sales to volume buyers, USDA Grade AA white eggs in cartoons, delivered store door, cents per dozen.
Jumbo 167-179 Extra Large 155-162
Large 148-157 Medium 118-133