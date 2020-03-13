Daily California Eggs
March 13
Benchmark prices are steady. Asking prices for next week are 52 cents higher for Jumbo, 55 cents higher for Extra Large, 52 cents higher for Large and 53 cents higher for Medium and Small. Trade sentiment is mostly higher. Offerings are light to short. Retail demand is fairly good to good. Food service movement is being watched very closely at this time and is rated as mostly moderate. Warehouse buying interest is mixed but usually reported as hand to mouth. Supplies are light to moderate. Market activity is active. Small benchmark price $1.28.
CALIFORNIA:
Shell egg marketer’s benchmark price for negotiated egg sales of USDA Grade AA and Grade AA in cartons, cents per dozen. This price does not reflect discounts or other contract terms.
Jumbo 193 Extra Large 178
Large 176 Medium 148
Southern California:
Prices to retailers, sales to volume buyers, USDA Grade AA white eggs in cartoons, delivered store door, cents per dozen.
Jumbo 185-197 Extra Large 165-172
Large 161-170 Medium 134-143