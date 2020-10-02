Daily California Eggs
Oct. 2
Benchmark prices are steady. Asking prices for next week are 9 cents higher for Jumbo, 10 cents higher for Extra Large, 15 cents higher for Large and 21 cents higher for Medium and Small. The undertone is usually higher. Retail demand is mostly moderate. Loose egg sales are moderate to fairly good. Offerings are light to instances moderate. Warehouse house buying interest is hand to mouth at the present time. Supplies are mostly light. Market activity is moderate to active. Small benchmark price 95 cents.
CALIFORNIA:
Shell egg marketer’s benchmark price for negotiated egg sales of USDA Grade AA and Grade AA in cartons, cents per dozen. This price does not reflect discounts or other contract terms.
Jumbo 184 Extra Large 160
Large 147 Medium 115
Southern California:
Prices to retailers, sales to volume buyers, USDA Grade AA white eggs in cartoons, delivered store door, cents per dozen.
Jumbo 176-190 Extra Large 143-154
Large 130-141 Medium 101-116