Daily California Eggs
March 26
Benchmark prices are unchanged. Asking prices for next week are 10 cents lower for Jumbo and 11 cents lower on all other sizes. The undertone is usually lower. Retail movement ranges light to fairly good while food service demand is reported as moderate and continuing to improve. Warehouse buying interest remains hand-to-mouth in most instances. Offerings and supplies are moderate. Market activity is slow to moderate. Small benchmark price $1.37.
CALIFORNIA:
Shell egg marketer’s benchmark price for negotiated egg sales of USDA Grade AA and Grade AA in cartons, cents per dozen. This price does not reflect discounts or other contract terms.
Jumbo 209 Extra Large 202
Large 196 Medium 157
Southern California:
Prices to retailers, sales to volume buyers, USDA Grade AA white eggs in cartoons, delivered store door, cents per dozen.
Jumbo 201-215 Extra Large 190-201
Large 183-194 Medium 143-158