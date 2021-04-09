Daily California Eggs
April 9
Benchmark prices are unchanged. Asking prices for next week are 7 cents lower for Jumbo, 17 cents lower for Extra Large, 16 cents lower for Large and 3 cents lower for Medium and Small. The undertone is mostly steady. Offerings are light for Medium and moderate to fully adequate on the balance. Retail demand is light to at best, moderate. Food service sales are moderate to mostly fairly good. Supplies are usually moderate. Market activity is slow to moderate. Small benchmark price $1.14.
CALIFORNIA:
Shell egg marketer’s benchmark price for negotiated egg sales of USDA Grade AA and Grade AA in cartons, cents per dozen. This price does not reflect discounts or other contract terms.
Jumbo 182 Extra Large 169
Large 163 Medium 134
Southern California:
Prices to retailers, sales to volume buyers, USDA Grade AA white eggs in cartoons, delivered store door, cents per dozen.
Jumbo 174-188 Extra Large 157-168
Large 150-161 Medium 120-135