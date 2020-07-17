Daily California Eggs
July 17
Benchmark prices are steady. Asking prices for next week are 12 cents lower for Jumbo, 15 cents lower for Extra Large, 16 cents lower for Large and 7 cents lower for Medium and Small. The undertone is lower. Offerings are mostly heavy. Demand is light to instances moderate. Supplies are usually light to moderate. Market activity is slow. Small benchmark price 89 cents.
CALIFORNIA:
Shell egg marketer’s benchmark price for negotiated egg sales of USDA Grade AA and Grade AA in cartons, cents per dozen. This price does not reflect discounts or other contract terms.
Jumbo 172 Extra Large 172
Large 164 Medium 109
Southern California:
Prices to retailers, sales to volume buyers, USDA Grade AA white eggs in cartoons, delivered store door, cents per dozen.
Jumbo 164-178 Extra Large 159-166
Large 149-158 Medium 95-110