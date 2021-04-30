Daily California Eggs
April 30
Benchmark prices are unchanged. Asking prices for next week are unchanged for Jumbo, 10 cents lower for Extra Large and Large and 6 cents lower for Medium and Small. The undertone is unsettled. Retail demand is slow and disappointing with food service movement steadily improving each week and is currently reported as moderate to fairly good. Offerings are moderate to mostly heavy. Supplies are moderate to instances heavy. Market activity is slow. Small benchmark price $1.11.
CALIFORNIA:
Shell egg marketer’s benchmark price for negotiated egg sales of USDA Grade AA and Grade AA in cartons, cents per dozen. This price does not reflect discounts or other contract terms.
Jumbo 175 Extra Large 143
Large 136 Medium 131
Southern California:
Prices to retailers, sales to volume buyers, USDA Grade AA white eggs in cartoons, delivered store door, cents per dozen.
Jumbo 167-181 Extra Large 131-142
Large 123-134 Medium 117-132