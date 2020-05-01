Daily California Eggs
April 24
Benchmark prices are steady. Asking prices for next week are unchanged for Jumbo, Extra Large and Large and 8 cents higher for Medium and Small. The undertone is steady. Retail demand is moderate to fairly good and reported as not quite as enthusiastic as this time last week. Loose egg sales are light to moderate. Offerings are moderate to fully adequate for the larger sizes and light to instances moderate for Medium. Supplies are light to usually moderate. Market activity is moderate. Small benchmark price $1.04.
CALIFORNIA:
Shell egg marketer’s benchmark price for negotiated egg sales of USDA Grade AA and Grade AA in cartons, cents per dozen. This price does not reflect discounts or other contract terms.
Jumbo 175 Extra Large 168
Large 163 Medium 124
Southern California:
Prices to retailers, sales to volume buyers, USDA Grade AA white eggs in cartoons, delivered store door, cents per dozen.
Jumbo 167-179 Extra Large 155-162
Large 148-157 Medium 110-125