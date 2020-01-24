Daily California Eggs
Jan. 24
Benchmark prices are steady. Asking prices for next week are 7 cents higher for Jumbo, 19 cents higher for Extra Large and Large and 5 cents higher for Medium and Small. The undertone is higher. Offerings are light to moderate and held with confidence. Demand into all channels ranges moderate to good, mostly fairly good to good. Supplies are light to moderate. Market activity is moderate to active. Small benchmark price 94 cents.
CALIFORNIA:
Shell egg marketer’s benchmark price for negotiated egg sales of USDA Grade AA and Grade AA in cartons, cents per dozen. This price does not reflect discounts or other contract terms.
Jumbo 162 Extra Large 144
Large 142 Medium 114
Southern California:
Prices to retailers, sales to volume buyers, USDA Grade AA white eggs in cartoons, delivered store door, cents per dozen.
Jumbo 154-166 Extra Large 131-138
Large 127-136 Medium 100-109