Daily California Eggs
Oct. 16
Benchmark prices are steady. Asking prices for next week are unchanged for Jumbo, 2 cents higher for Extra Large and Large and unchanged for Medium and Small. Trade sentiment is steady with a weaker undertone. Cartoned and foodservice movement ranges light to fairly good and is reported as better into current ads. Warehouse buying interest is light to moderate. Offerings are mostly moderate. Supplies are light to moderate. Market activity is slow. Small benchmark price $1.31.
CALIFORNIA:
Shell egg marketer’s benchmark price for negotiated egg sales of USDA Grade AA and Grade AA in cartons, cents per dozen. This price does not reflect discounts or other contract terms.
Jumbo 195 Extra Large 182
Large 177 Medium 151
Southern California:
Prices to retailers, sales to volume buyers, USDA Grade AA white eggs in cartoons, delivered store door, cents per dozen.
Jumbo 187-201 Extra Large 165-176
Large 160-171 Medium 137-152