Daily California Eggs
March 5
Benchmark prices are unchanged. Asking prices for next week are 11 cents higher for Jumbo, 16 cents higher for Extra Large, 15 cents higher for Large and 16 cents higher for Medium and Small. The undertone is steady to firm. Demand is moderate to fairly good. Offerings and supplies are light to moderate. Market activity is slow to moderate. Small benchmark price $1.07.
CALIFORNIA:
Shell egg marketer’s benchmark price for negotiated egg sales of USDA Grade AA and Grade AA in cartons, cents per dozen. This price does not reflect discounts or other contract terms.
Jumbo 191 Extra Large 173
Large 168 Medium 127
Southern California:
Prices to retailers, sales to volume buyers, USDA Grade AA white eggs in cartoons, delivered store door, cents per dozen.
Jumbo 183-197 Extra Large 161-172
Large 155-166 Medium 113-128