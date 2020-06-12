Daily California Eggs
June 12
Benchmark prices are steady. Asking prices for next week are unchanged for Jumbo, 7 cents lower for Extra Large, 8 cents lower for Large and 7 cents lower for Medium and Small. Retail demand ranges light to good and remains better into areas with ads in place. Loose egg sales are light to moderate. Offerings are light for Jumbo and Medium, moderate for Extra Large and moderate to heavy for Large. Supplies are light to moderate. Market activity is slow. Small benchmark price $1.00.
CALIFORNIA:
Shell egg marketer’s benchmark price for negotiated egg sales of USDA Grade AA and Grade AA in cartons, cents per dozen. This price does not reflect discounts or other contract terms.
Jumbo 170 Extra Large 147
Large 140 Medium 120
Southern California:
Prices to retailers, sales to volume buyers, USDA Grade AA white eggs in cartoons, delivered store door, cents per dozen.
Jumbo 162-174 Extra Large 134-141
Large 125-134 Medium 106-121