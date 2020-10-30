Daily California Eggs
Oct. 30
Benchmark prices are steady. Asking prices for next week are 1 cent lower for Jumbo, Extra Large and Large and unchanged for Medium and Small. Trade sentiment is steady. Offerings are light to moderate. Retail demand is light to moderate. Food service movement and warehouse purchasing is moderate to fairly good. Supplies are light to moderate. Many buyers are beginning to purchase in advance for anticipated needs. Market activity is moderate. Small benchmark price $1.29.
CALIFORNIA:
Shell egg marketer’s benchmark price for negotiated egg sales of USDA Grade AA and Grade AA in cartons, cents per dozen. This price does not reflect discounts or other contract terms.
Jumbo 193 Extra Large 180
Large 177 Medium 149
Southern California:
Prices to retailers, sales to volume buyers, USDA Grade AA white eggs in cartoons, delivered store door, cents per dozen.
Jumbo 185-199 Extra Large 163-174
Large 160-171 Medium 135-150