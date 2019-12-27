Daily California Eggs
Dec. 27
Benchmark prices are steady. Asking prices for next week are 5 cents lower for Jumbo, Extra Large and Large and 1 cent lower for Medium and Small. The undertone is steady to instances lower. Offerings are moderate to heavy. Retail and food service movement are mostly moderate. Warehouse buying interest is light to moderate. Supplies are mostly moderate. Market activity is slow to moderate. Small benchmark price $1.02.
CALIFORNIA:
Shell egg marketer’s benchmark price for negotiated egg sales of USDA Grade AA and Grade AA in cartons, cents per dozen. This price does not reflect discounts or other contract terms.
Jumbo 175 Extra Large 171
Large 167 Medium 122
Southern California:
Prices to retailers, sales to volume buyers, USDA Grade AA white eggs in cartoons, delivered store door, cents per dozen.
Jumbo 167-179 Extra Large 158-165
Large 152-161 Medium 108-117