Daily California Eggs
Jan. 22
Benchmark prices are unchanged. Asking prices for next week are 21 cents higher for Jumbo, 22 cents higher for Extra Large and Large and 15 cents higher for Medium and Small. The undertone is higher. Offerings are light to instances moderate. Supplies are in a full range of very closely balanced to fully adequate, mostly light to moderate. Retail movement is fairly good to mostly good with active features noted and more ads scheduled for the next few weeks. Foodservice movement is mostly light. Warehouse buyers are usually content to work in a hand to mouth manner at the present time. Market activity is active. Small benchmark price 93 cents.
CALIFORNIA:
Shell egg marketer’s benchmark price for negotiated egg sales of USDA Grade AA and Grade AA in cartons, cents per dozen. This price does not reflect discounts or other contract terms.
Jumbo 161 Extra Large 145
Large 139 Medium 113
Southern California:
Prices to retailers, sales to volume buyers, USDA Grade AA white eggs in cartoons, delivered store door, cents per dozen.
Jumbo 153-167 Extra Large 133-144
Large 126-137 Medium 99-114