Daily California Eggs
June 7
Benchmark prices are unchanged for Jumbo, 8 cents lower for Extra Large, 9 cents lower for Large and 3 cents lower for Medium and Small. Trade sentiment remains mixed, usually lower. Demand is moderate to instances fairly good. Offerings are moderate to mostly heavy. Supplies are light to moderate. Market activity is slow to moderate. Small benchmark price $1.00.
CALIFORNIA:
Shell egg marketer’s benchmark price for negotiated egg sales of USDA Grade AA and Grade AA in cartons, cents per dozen. This price does not reflect discounts or other contract terms.
Jumbo 175 Extra Large 142
Large 137 Medium 120
Southern California:
Prices to retailers, sales to volume buyers, USDA Grade AA white eggs in cartoons, delivered store door, cents per dozen.
Jumbo 167-181 Extra Large 132-143
Large 126-137 Medium 109-124