Daily California Eggs
Sept. 18
Benchmark prices are steady. Asking prices for next week are unchanged for Jumbo, 6 cents lower for Extra Large and Large and unchanged on Medium and Small. Trade sentiment is higher. Demand ranges moderate to good. Offerings are light to occasionally moderate. Supplies are mostly light to instances moderate. Market activity is active. Small benchmark price 85 cents.
CALIFORNIA:
Shell egg marketer’s benchmark price for negotiated egg sales of USDA Grade AA and Grade AA in cartons, cents per dozen. This price does not reflect discounts or other contract terms.
Jumbo 178 Extra Large 162
Large 147 Medium 105
Southern California:
Prices to retailers, sales to volume buyers, USDA Grade AA white eggs in cartoons, delivered store door, cents per dozen.
Jumbo 170-184 Extra Large 145-156
Large 130-141 Medium 91-106