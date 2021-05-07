Daily California Eggs
May 7
Benchmark prices are unchanged. Asking prices for next week are unchanged for Jumbo, 1 cent lower for Extra Large and 2 cents lower for Large, Medium and Small. Trade sentiment is steady to instances barely steady. Offerings are light for Jumbo and Medium, moderate for Extra Large and moderate to mostly heavy for Large. Cartoned egg sales are reported as improving and are rated as light to mostly moderate. Loose egg demand is moderate to fairly good. Warehouse buying interest is also moderate to fairly good as many buyers feel the market as settled and are beginning to replenish current floor stocks. Supplies are light to moderate. Market activity is slow to moderate. Small benchmark price $1.05.
CALIFORNIA:
Shell egg marketer’s benchmark price for negotiated egg sales of USDA Grade AA and Grade AA in cartons, cents per dozen. This price does not reflect discounts or other contract terms.
Jumbo 175 Extra Large 133
Large 126 Medium 125
Southern California:
Prices to retailers, sales to volume buyers, USDA Grade AA white eggs in cartoons, delivered store door, cents per dozen.
Jumbo 167-181 Extra Large 121-132
Large 113-124 Medium 111-126