Daily California Eggs
Nov. 20
Benchmark prices are steady. Asking prices for next week are 8 cents lower for Jumbo, Extra Large and Large and 7 cents lower for Medium and Small. The undertone is usually lower. Offerings are moderate to heavy. Retail demand is moderate to good. Foodservice movement is mostly moderate. Supplies are light to moderate. Market activity is slow to moderate. Small benchmark price $1.23.
CALIFORNIA:
Shell egg marketer’s benchmark price for negotiated egg sales of USDA Grade AA and Grade AA in cartons, cents per dozen. This price does not reflect discounts or other contract terms.
Jumbo 192 Extra Large 179
Large 176 Medium 143
Southern California:
Prices to retailers, sales to volume buyers, USDA Grade AA white eggs in cartoons, delivered store door, cents per dozen.
Jumbo 184-198 Extra Large 162-173
Large 159-170 Medium 129-144