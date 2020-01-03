Daily California Eggs
Jan. 3
Benchmark prices are steady. Asking prices for next week are 10 cents lower for Jumbo, 11 cents lower for Extra Large and Large and 4 cents lower for Medium and Small. The undertone is steady to lower. Demand is light to moderate. Offerings are moderate. Supplies are moderate to heavy. Market activity is slow to moderate. Small benchmark price $1.01.
CALIFORNIA:
Shell egg marketer’s benchmark price for negotiated egg sales of USDA Grade AA and Grade AA in cartons, cents per dozen. This price does not reflect discounts or other contract terms.
Jumbo 170 Extra Large 166
Large 162 Medium 121
Southern California:
Prices to retailers, sales to volume buyers, USDA Grade AA white eggs in cartoons, delivered store door, cents per dozen.
Jumbo 162-174 Extra Large 153-160
Large 147-156 Medium 107-116