Daily California Eggs
Oct. 18
Benchmark prices are steady. Asking prices for next week are 4 cents higher for Jumbo, 8 cents higher for Extra Large, 9 cents higher for Large and 7 cents higher for Medium and Small. Trade sentiment is steady. Warehouse buying interest has slowed and is mostly light to instances moderate depending on the level of ad activity in a given area. Retail demand is moderate to fairly good and better into those ads. Food service movement is usually moderate. Offerings are light to mostly moderate. Supplies are moderate. Market activity is slow to moderate. Small benchmark price 75 cents.
CALIFORNIA:
Shell egg marketer’s benchmark price for negotiated egg sales of USDA Grade AA and Grade AA in cartons, cents per dozen. This price does not reflect discounts or other contract terms.
Jumbo 161 Extra Large 121
Large 114 Medium 95
Southern California:
Prices to retailers, sales to volume buyers, USDA Grade AA white eggs in cartoons, delivered store door, cents per dozen.
Jumbo 153-165 Extra Large 108-115
Large 99-108 Medium 81-90