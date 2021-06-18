Daily California Eggs
June 18
Benchmark prices are unchanged. Asking prices for next week are unchanged for all sizes. Trade sentiment is steady with a firm undertone. Offerings are light to mostly moderate and held with increased confidence. Demand is light to mostly moderate into all channels and slightly better into foodservice. Supplies are moderate. Market activity is slow to moderate. Small benchmark price 88 cents.
CALIFORNIA:
Shell egg marketer’s benchmark price for negotiated egg sales of USDA Grade AA and Grade AA in cartons, cents per dozen. This price does not reflect discounts or other contract terms.
Jumbo 175 Extra Large 130
Large 123 Medium 108
Southern California:
Prices to retailers, sales to volume buyers, USDA Grade AA white eggs in cartoons, delivered store door, cents per dozen.
Jumbo 167-181 Extra Large 118-129
Large 110-121 Medium 94-109