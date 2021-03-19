Daily California Eggs
March 19
Benchmark prices are unchanged. Asking prices for next week are unchanged on all sizes. Trade sentiment is steady to about steady. Cartoned egg sales are light to mostly moderate with food service movement light to instances moderate. Offerings are moderate to available. Supplies are moderate to fully adequate for anticipated needs. Market activity is slow. Small benchmark price $1.37.
CALIFORNIA:
Shell egg marketer’s benchmark price for negotiated egg sales of USDA Grade AA and Grade AA in cartons, cents per dozen. This price does not reflect discounts or other contract terms.
Jumbo 209 Extra Large 202
Large 196 Medium 157
Southern California:
Prices to retailers, sales to volume buyers, USDA Grade AA white eggs in cartoons, delivered store door, cents per dozen.
Jumbo 201-215 Extra Large 190-201
Large 183-194 Medium 143-158