Daily California Eggs
Sept. 4
Benchmark prices are steady. Asking prices for next week are unchanged on all sizes. Trade sentiment is steady with a firming undertone. Offerings are light to instances moderate and more confidently held than previously noted. Demand is moderate to fairly good and better into retail channels. Supplies are light to moderate. Market activity is slow to moderate. Small benchmark price 85 cents.
CALIFORNIA:
Shell egg marketer’s benchmark price for negotiated egg sales of USDA Grade AA and Grade AA in cartons, cents per dozen. This price does not reflect discounts or other contract terms.
Jumbo 178 Extra Large 164
Large 154 Medium 105
Southern California:
Prices to retailers, sales to volume buyers, USDA Grade AA white eggs in cartoons, delivered store door, cents per dozen.
Jumbo 170-184 Extra Large 147-158
Large 137-148 Medium 91-106