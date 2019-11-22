Daily California Eggs
Nov. 22
Benchmark prices are steady. Asking prices for next week are 5 cents higher for Jumbo, 7 cents higher for Extra Large and Large and 8 cents higher for Medium and Small. The undertone is steady to about steady. Retail demand is mostly good. Food service demand is fairly good to good. Warehouse buyers are reluctant to purchase very far in advance and are working to determine current competitive values. Offerings are mostly moderate and appear to be slightly more available than previously noted. Supplies are light to moderate. Market activity is slow to moderate. Small benchmark price is $1.09.
CALIFORNIA:
Shell egg marketer’s benchmark price for negotiated egg sales of USDA Grade AA and Grade AA in cartons, cents per dozen. This price does not reflect discounts or other contract terms.
Jumbo 186 Extra Large 196
Large 196 Medium 129
Southern California:
Prices to retailers, sales to volume buyers, USDA Grade AA white eggs in cartoons, delivered store door, cents per dozen.
Jumbo 178-190 Extra Large 183-190
Large 181-190 Medium 115-124