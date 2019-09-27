Daily California Eggs
Sept. 27
Benchmark prices are steady. Asking prices for next week are unchanged on all sizes. The undertone is cautiously steady. Retail and food service demand are reported as mostly light to occasionally moderate and slower than expected. Warehouse buying interest is also mostly light as those buyers feel no sense of urgency in purchasing for normal requirements as floor stocks easily cover needs in most instances. Supplies are moderate to more than adequate. Offerings are light to short for Jumbo and fully adequate on the balance of sizes. Market activity is slow. Small benchmark price 67 cents.
CALIFORNIA:
Shell egg marketer’s benchmark price for negotiated egg sales of USDA Grade AA and Grade AA in cartons, cents per dozen. This price does not reflect discounts or other contract terms.
Jumbo 158 Extra Large 115
Large 111 Medium 87
Southern California:
Prices to retailers, sales to volume buyers, USDA Grade AA white eggs in cartoons, delivered store door, cents per dozen.
Jumbo 150-162 Extra Large 102-162
Large 96-105 Medium 73-82