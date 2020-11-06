Daily California Eggs
Nov. 6
Benchmark prices are steady. Asking prices for next week are unchanged for Jumbo, Extra Large, and Large, while 2 cents lower for Medium and Small. Trade sentiment is steady to cautiously steady. Demand is moderate to fairly good. Offerings are light to mostly moderate. Supplies are light to moderate. Market activity is moderate. Small benchmark price $1.29.
CALIFORNIA:
Shell egg marketer’s benchmark price for negotiated egg sales of USDA Grade AA and Grade AA in cartons, cents per dozen. This price does not reflect discounts or other contract terms.
Jumbo 192 Extra Large 179
Large 176 Medium 149
Southern California:
Prices to retailers, sales to volume buyers, USDA Grade AA white eggs in cartoons, delivered store door, cents per dozen.
Jumbo 184-198 Extra Large 162-173
Large 159-170 Medium 135-150