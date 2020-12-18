Daily California Eggs
Dec. 18
Benchmark prices are steady. Asking prices for next week are 3 cents lower for Jumbo, 4 cents lower for Extra Large, and Large and 1 cent lower for Medium and Small. The undertone is steady. Offerings are moderate. Demand into retail channels is mostly good. Warehouse buying interest is moderate to fairly good. Supplies are light to usually moderate. Market activity is moderate. Small benchmark price 94 cents.
CALIFORNIA:
Shell egg marketer’s benchmark price for negotiated egg sales of USDA Grade AA and Grade AA in cartons, cents per dozen. This price does not reflect discounts or other contract terms.
Jumbo 159 Extra Large 137
Large 130 Medium 114
Southern California:
Prices to retailers, sales to volume buyers, USDA Grade AA white eggs in cartoons, delivered store door, cents per dozen.
Jumbo 151-165 Extra Large 120-131
Large 113-124 Medium 100-115