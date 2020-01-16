Daily California Eggs
Jan. 16
Prices are steady. Asking prices for next week are unchanged on Jumbo and Extra Large, 2 cents higher for Large and unchanged on Medium and Small. Trade sentiment is steady to instances fully steady. Retail and food service movement is moderate to fairly good. Jumbo offerings are light to very light while offerings on the balance of sizes are mostly moderate. Warehouse buying interest continues mostly moderate. Supplies are moderate to instances light. Market activity is moderate.
CALIFORNIA:
Shell egg marketer’s benchmark price for negotiated egg sales of USDA Grade AA and Grade AA in cartons, cents per dozen. This price does not reflect discounts or other contract terms.
Jumbo 162 Extra Large 144
Large 140 Medium 114
Southern California:
Prices to retailers, sales to volume buyers, USDA Grade AA white eggs in cartoons, delivered store door, cents per dozen.
Jumbo 152-164 Extra Large 142-149
Large 136-145 Medium 103-112