Daily California Eggs
Sept. 25
Benchmark prices are steady. Asking prices for next week are 6 cents higher for Jumbo, 4 cents higher for Extra Large, 6 cents higher for Large and 10 cents higher for Medium and Small. The undertone is firm. Offerings are light to instances moderate and held in confident hands. Cartoned egg sales are mostly moderate to fairly good. Food service movement remains somewhat spotty and is reported as mostly moderate. Warehouse house buying interest is fairly good to instances good. Supplies are mostly light to instances moderate. Market activity is active. Small benchmark price 85 cents.
CALIFORNIA:
Shell egg marketer’s benchmark price for negotiated egg sales of USDA Grade AA and Grade AA in cartons, cents per dozen. This price does not reflect discounts or other contract terms.
Jumbo 178 Extra Large 156
Large 141 Medium 105
Southern California:
Prices to retailers, sales to volume buyers, USDA Grade AA white eggs in cartoons, delivered store door, cents per dozen.
Jumbo 170-184 Extra Large 139-150
Large 124-135 Medium 91-106