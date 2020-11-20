Daily California Eggs
Nov. 20
Benchmark prices are steady. Asking prices for next week are unchanged on all sizes. Trade sentiment is mixed, mostly steady. Retail demand is reported as improved as holiday purchasing kicks in. Retail demand is rated as moderate to good, mostly fairly good to good. Foodservice movement is light to moderate. Supplies are usually moderate while most distributors feel their current inventory and inbound product is adequate for immediate needs. Offerings are moderate to available. Market activity is slow to moderate. Small benchmark price $1.23.
CALIFORNIA:
Shell egg marketer’s benchmark price for negotiated egg sales of USDA Grade AA and Grade AA in cartons, cents per dozen. This price does not reflect discounts or other contract terms.
Jumbo 192 Extra Large 179
Large 176 Medium 143
Southern California:
Prices to retailers, sales to volume buyers, USDA Grade AA white eggs in cartoons, delivered store door, cents per dozen.
Jumbo 184-198 Extra Large 162-173
Large 159-170 Medium 129-144